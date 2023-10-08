News Feed

Flames 2023-24 Jersey Schedule
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23
Flames @ Canucks Roster
Final Agreements Signed For Event Centre
Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23
Flames Make Roster Reductions
Remembering Chris Snow
Flames Fall To Oilers
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23
Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow
Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic
Flames @ Oilers Roster

'You Can Feel the Energy'

Invigorated Huberdeau feeling confident as regular season nears

By RYAN DITTRICK
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

What good is it to look back and dwell on what you can't change, anyway?

Instead, Jonathan Huberdeau had work to do.

He learned a long time ago that every second he spent getting sucked into the drama was robbing him of that time when it really mattered:

The here.

The now.

And whether it was one tough shift or a whole season to bounce back from, the good ones know how to park those emotions and keep their body, mind and soul unabashedly focused on what's in front of them.

“You want to stop thinking about the past as soon as possible,” said Huberdeau, who made good on that promise by hitting the reset button this past off-season. “It’s all about the present – and that’s how I approached my summer.

“Last year … Yeah, it was tough. We talked about how there were times when I lost my confidence and I wasn't having as much fun as I wanted to. But you always try to learn from it and that's what I've really focused on coming to the rink every day this year.

“Mentally, I feel so much better. I’m feeling like me again.

"So, I'm ready.

“It’s a new year and I want to redeem myself."

Huberdeau shows great patience before blitzing a shot upstairs

If the preseason was any indication of what to expect this year, the smart money would be on Huberdeau returning to form.

Remember, this is a player widely regarded as one of the most dynamic passers in the game, and someone who is only a season removed from putting up 115 points – which included 85 helpers to establish an all-time single-season assist record by a left-winger. He even told the assembled media at the Flames Charity Golf Classic last month that he was eager to "show his teammates what (he) can do."

Scoring at 0.89 points per game over his 11 years in this league, it's clear the 55 he put up last winter is the outlier – not the norm.

Most importantly, the down trend he felt with his confidence appears to be a thing of the past.

The 30-year-old says he feels “lighter” and that the mood in the dressing room these days has given everyone a much-needed shot in the arm.

“You can feel the energy,” he said. “We want to be a good team, a top team to play against. Connie's been doing a lot of work and Husk, from what I've seen, is a great coach and is a guy that's going to have us well prepared for every game we play.

“The environment is way better. And for me, to be settled, feel comfortable in my new house, and having gotten to know the guys over the course of a full season last year, that helps a lot coming into a new season. Last year, everything was new after spending all those years in a different city. That's huge for me.

“In the end, it’s up to us to get the work done on the ice. But overall, it’s an exciting time and everybody’s having fun so far.”

Huberdeau is especially fired up about the additional offensive freedom he’ll have this year.

Yes, we’re still a few days out from the home-opener and the forward line combinations are very much in flux at this point, but after experimenting with a variety of wingers – Yegor Sharangovich at first, to Andrew Mangiapane most recently – No. 10 is beginning to build chemistry and see the possibilities up close.

The addition of Assistant Coach Marc Savard is another intriguing element, as the modern-day ‘offensive coordinator’ is bringing a fresh, innovative look to the team’s powerplay movements.

Imagine, then, what a quick start to the season could do for the man, and for a Flames team looking to upset the so-called experts.

That, above all, would be the ultimate confidence-booster.

Huberdeau takes the Kadri feed and goes bar down

“I think we need to be good offensively this year, but for us - whoever I'm playing with - it’s really an all-around game that our line needs to focus on,” Huberdeau said. “I think it went well over the course of camp. We were able to create some chances and put up some points. But at the end of the day, if you work hard enough, that's naturally going to come. So, we really need to be good in all areas."

It’s worth noting while Huberdeau largely views last year as a wash, the final 25 games were definitely something to build on. He scored five goals and had 17 points in that span, including 15 at even strength to finish second on the team in that category over the final eight weeks.

But none of that matters now.

Huberdeau, looking invigorated in each of his four preseason appearances, has only one thing on his mind these days.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” he beamed. “You feel it. This year is going to be different.

“I’ve come back feeling comfortable and it’s nice to feel like I’m at home.

“The real test comes on Wednesday. That’s the beginning.

“But I’m confident with what we have in here.”