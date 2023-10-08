If the preseason was any indication of what to expect this year, the smart money would be on Huberdeau returning to form.

Remember, this is a player widely regarded as one of the most dynamic passers in the game, and someone who is only a season removed from putting up 115 points – which included 85 helpers to establish an all-time single-season assist record by a left-winger. He even told the assembled media at the Flames Charity Golf Classic last month that he was eager to "show his teammates what (he) can do."

Scoring at 0.89 points per game over his 11 years in this league, it's clear the 55 he put up last winter is the outlier – not the norm.

Most importantly, the down trend he felt with his confidence appears to be a thing of the past.

The 30-year-old says he feels “lighter” and that the mood in the dressing room these days has given everyone a much-needed shot in the arm.

“You can feel the energy,” he said. “We want to be a good team, a top team to play against. Connie's been doing a lot of work and Husk, from what I've seen, is a great coach and is a guy that's going to have us well prepared for every game we play.

“The environment is way better. And for me, to be settled, feel comfortable in my new house, and having gotten to know the guys over the course of a full season last year, that helps a lot coming into a new season. Last year, everything was new after spending all those years in a different city. That's huge for me.

“In the end, it’s up to us to get the work done on the ice. But overall, it’s an exciting time and everybody’s having fun so far.”

Huberdeau is especially fired up about the additional offensive freedom he’ll have this year.

Yes, we’re still a few days out from the home-opener and the forward line combinations are very much in flux at this point, but after experimenting with a variety of wingers – Yegor Sharangovich at first, to Andrew Mangiapane most recently – No. 10 is beginning to build chemistry and see the possibilities up close.

The addition of Assistant Coach Marc Savard is another intriguing element, as the modern-day ‘offensive coordinator’ is bringing a fresh, innovative look to the team’s powerplay movements.

Imagine, then, what a quick start to the season could do for the man, and for a Flames team looking to upset the so-called experts.

That, above all, would be the ultimate confidence-booster.