Dryden Hunt is feeling more at home these days.

And it’s easy to see why.

Unlike when he was acquired – and then assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers in March – the 27-year-old is back sleeping in his own quarters after lending the pad to good buddy and fellow ex-Panther MacKenzie Weegar last year.

“Weegs is a good buddy of mine, so I let him stay in the house while I was out in Toronto,” Hunt said. “But then I got traded here – and he’s lucky he didn’t get evicted.

“Honestly, if they made the playoffs, it would’ve been close. Some tough decisions would have to have been made,” he quipped.

“Fortunately, it all worked out and it’s good for me that he paid my mortgage for a year.”

With rising interest rates, you wonder if it would’ve been wise for Hunt to extend Weegar’s lease for another year or two. Alas, the tenant vacated the premises on his own terms and Hunt, who’s entering his first full year in the Flames organization, is now properly settling in.

On the ice, the Cranbrook, B.C. product has been one of the standouts at Flames Training Camp – and with a number of spots up for grabs in the bottom-six, Hunt is hellbent on making the club’s opening-night roster.

“I'm trying to build every day that I come to the rink,” Hunt said. “I was lucky to play in three of the first four games. When you’re in a situation like this, all you want is an opportunity and they’ve given me that.

“You obviously feel a bit anxious because you want to come and perform every day. But that’s the pressure I put on myself to come out and make a good impression.

“Nothing’s given to me.

“It has to be earned.

“And the only way I'm going to get that is by coming in and putting my best foot forward.”