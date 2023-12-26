Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener

Flames prospect puts up two points in victory

WorldJuniorsDec26HonzekGoal
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Sam Honzek netted the game-winner for Slovakia in their 6-2 victory over Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old, who is acting as an alternate captain for his country in the tournament, was able to corral the puck during a scramble in front of the net and shovel it in at 1:22 of the third period.

The tally gave the Slovaks a 3-1 lead and they took off from there, scoring four goals in the final frame to open the tournament with an bang.

Servac Petrovsky (2), Peter Repcik, Boris Zabka, and Maxim Strbak also scored for Slovakia while netminder Adam Gajan made 27 stops. Czechia's Dominik Rymon and Matyas Sapovaliv found the back of the net and goaltender Michael Hrabal stopped 28 of the 34 shots he faced.

Honzek, Calgary's first-round pick in 2023, also picked up an assist on Slovakia's sixth goal of the game, giving him two points through his 16:12 of ice time. He was on the ice for five of Slovakia's goals (two powerplay goals, three even-strength markers).

Slovakia is back in action on Wednesday at 4:00 a.m. MT when they take on Switzerland. TSN is carrying the broadcast.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF

