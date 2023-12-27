Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner

Slovakia is now 2-0 at the tournament

WorldJuniorsHonzekGame2
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Sam Honzek netted his second game-winner in as many days at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping push Slovakia to a 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Honzek's first period tally came at 8:33, when he found an open space on the side of the net and shoveled in a rebound for his second of the tournament. After that, the Slovaks held on to their 1-0 lead until the final two minutes of the game, when they were able to strike twice to ensure their victory.

In his 17:54 of ice time, Honzek had five shots and was a plus-one. Through the first two games of the tournament, the 19-year-old has two goals, three points and six shots.

Slovakia's next game comes on Friday when they take on Norway at 4:00 a.m. MT. TSN will carry the broadcast.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF

