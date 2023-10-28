'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'

Sunny skies and temperatures in and around the freezing mark are in the forecast for Edmonton Sunday, as the Flames and Oilers prepare to make more hockey memories at the 2023 Heritage Classic.

This weekend's tilt at Commonwealth Stadium marks the third outdoor game in Flames history, as well as a thrice-in-a-lifetime experience for Calgary's captain, Mikael Backlund.

In 2011, Calgary hosted the Montreal Canadiens at McMahon Stadium, skating away with a 4-0 victory behind 39 saves from Miikka Kiprusoff and a pair of tallies from Rene Bourque.

Eight years later, the Flames and Jets did battle at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, where Winnipeg eked out a 2-1 overtime triumph.

The 38th outdoor game in NHL history will feature an NHL first: The Battle of Alberta, waged outdoors, in what promises to be a memorable weekend culminating with 60 (or more) minutes of action Sunday evening.

Amid the excitement, it's hard not to reminisce about past Heritage Classics, something Backlund and a few of his former teammates were more than willing to do this week.

“I’m really excited to play Edmonton, (they’re) always fun battles,” Backlund said earlier this week. “Playing outdoors is going to be even more special.”

NHL outdoor games are meant to be memorable: from the first Heritage Classic in Edmonton 20 years ago, to the Flames’ victory at McMahon Stadium, to the visually-stunning contests at Lake Tahoe, one of which featured then-Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri (who has suited up in four of these events already over his NHL career).

Backlund, along with his 2011 Calgary teammates, look back fondly at their first outdoor experience, which took place on a chilly evening at the home of the Stampeders.

“The Calgary one sticks out a little more because it was in Calgary, and we won the game,” Backlund recalled. “But both of them were special moments, my daughter was six months old, she won’t remember but she was there for some of the game.

“It’s a special game to play, it doesn’t happen that often.”