Game Day Notebook - 26.11.25

TAMPA — Game Two of this five-game Flames road trip goes tonight from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.
To get you set for the Flames and Lightning, take a peek at today's Game Day Notebook!
Wolf projected starting goalie ... fourth line bringing energy ... Pachal building with Hanley
After making 29 saves Sunday night in Vancouver, the Flames are expected to turn to Dustin Wolf once again this evening between the pipes.
And amid the conversation about starting tonight's game on the front foot, Calgary could do worse than to replicate the first-period performance they got from their No.-1 netminder Sunday in Vancouver. Wolf made 12 saves on 13 shots in a period that, according to Natural Stat Trick, saw 15 scoring chances and a half-dozen high-dangers from the Canucks.
Wolf's 460 saves this season lead the NHL, while his 107 high-danger stops (per NHL Edge, the League's advanced stats engine) rank sixth in the circuit.
"No doubt."
That from forward Ryan Lomberg Wednesday morning, when the former Florida Panther was asked if it was easy to 'get up' for a contest against a former state rival.
And if there's one thing the Flames can count upon tonight, it's that Lomberg and his linemates will be full of pep.
Centreman John Beecher led Calgary forwards with three shots on goal Sunday, assertively carrying the puck - with speed - to the Vancouver net on a couple of occasions in that third period.
The line's role is to cause havoc, but also to help build positive momentum for their fellow forwards. But Beecher's puck-carrying ability caught Head Coach Ryan Huska's attention, even before he met the team for the first time one week ago in Buffalo.
"That's one of the reasons why we were interested in him, like, the second, third period, with the way he took the puck to the net a few times, you saw his speed come into play where he took off and he got away from defencemen,” Huska explained. “That's what we want to see on a consistent basis, and we think when we keep getting him in the lineup and keep using him more, I think we're going to see more and more of that come outm because I think that's what makes him a player that will be a valuable member of our team."
Against the Lightning, Lomberg, Beecher and Adam Klapka will be relied upon to keep that energy high.
It's a role Lomberg in particular takes pride in, especially against a Tampa Bay team he's seen plenty of, over the course of his NHL career.
"It's important, you know, it helps the team build momentum," he said of his line's role. "You know, it takes a little pressure off other guys.
"Over the (length) of the season, it's important to have those components to your team."
Brayden Pachal and Joel Hanley came together as a Flames defensive pairing at the beginning of this current three-game winning streak, and all signs suggest they'll play alongside one another against the Lightning tonight.
That suits Pachal just fine. When asked about being paired up with Hanley, the Saskatchewan product pointed to his partner's steady play as one reason why they have been in lockstep over the past week.
"I think it's been great, you know, Nacho (Hanley) is just a super easy guy to play with," Pachal said Wednesday morning. "He talks, and he's always in the right spot, so he kind of makes your job a lot easier.
"I think we're building chemistry, we're playing really well. We just have to keep that going."
Against Vancouver, the pairing helped Calgary hold a two-thirds share in scoring chances, and they held the Canucks without a high-danger opportunity during their 10:33 of time together at even strength.
Tonight, against a Tampa Bay side with plenty of size up and down the lineup, Pachal knows that clear-cutting some of the big timber from the areas around Dustin Wolf's crease will be paramount as his Flames seek their fourth win on the spin.
"The bottom of their lineup has some size and some speed," Pachal explained. "So I expect it to be a little bit more physical tonight.
"I think that plays into Nacho and I's game quite well."