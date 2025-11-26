Game Day Notebook - 26.11.25

Bring The Thunder

"No doubt."

That from forward Ryan Lomberg Wednesday morning, when the former Florida Panther was asked if it was easy to 'get up' for a contest against a former state rival.

And if there's one thing the Flames can count upon tonight, it's that Lomberg and his linemates will be full of pep.

Centreman John Beecher led Calgary forwards with three shots on goal Sunday, assertively carrying the puck - with speed - to the Vancouver net on a couple of occasions in that third period.

The line's role is to cause havoc, but also to help build positive momentum for their fellow forwards. But Beecher's puck-carrying ability caught Head Coach Ryan Huska's attention, even before he met the team for the first time one week ago in Buffalo.

"That's one of the reasons why we were interested in him, like, the second, third period, with the way he took the puck to the net a few times, you saw his speed come into play where he took off and he got away from defencemen,” Huska explained. “That's what we want to see on a consistent basis, and we think when we keep getting him in the lineup and keep using him more, I think we're going to see more and more of that come outm because I think that's what makes him a player that will be a valuable member of our team."

Against the Lightning, Lomberg, Beecher and Adam Klapka will be relied upon to keep that energy high.

It's a role Lomberg in particular takes pride in, especially against a Tampa Bay team he's seen plenty of, over the course of his NHL career.

"It's important, you know, it helps the team build momentum," he said of his line's role. "You know, it takes a little pressure off other guys.

"Over the (length) of the season, it's important to have those components to your team."