Game Day Notebook - 14.04.24

Wolf projected to start ... Sharky eyes milestone ... Coleman a Good Guy

240414_Sharangovich
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Back to the friendly confines.

The Flames skated Sunday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome ahead of their penultimate home game of the season, a 6 p.m. start against the Arizona Coyotes. Get tickets

After making 19 saves Friday night in Anaheim, Dustin Wolf is projected to start his second straight game between the pipes.

He’s gotten results of late, too, earning a pair of wins in his home state this past week and overall - four of his five victories at the NHL level have come since March 14.

Head coach Ryan Huska had most everyone available at Sunday’s morning skate including blueliner Joel Hanley, who skated with the team for the first time since picking up a knock April 2 against the Ducks.

Hanley’s missed the past five games, but like forward Blake Coleman - who did not skate with the main group Sunday - he’s not projected to draw into the lineup against Arizona.

Photo Gallery - Morning Skate 14.04.24

Action from the ice - along with Peter Maher Good Guy Award winner Blake Coleman and his daughters. Photos by Ty Pilson

Sharan-GOAT-vich

After setting a Belarusian NHL goal-scoring record a week ago against the Oilers, Yegor Sharangovich has more history in his sights tonight.

The 25-year-old passed Mikhail Grabovski’s single-season mark with his 30th goal of the campaign April 6 - the most ever in a single NHL season by a Belarusian player.

He enters tonight’s game with 58 points - one more would put him past Grabovski for the most productive total by a Belarusian NHLer in a single season.

Sharky has feasted on the Coyotes this season, too.

He notched a hat-trick at Mullett Arena Jan. 11, then five nights later, he put home the overtime winner against Arizona with a laser beam to the top corner that sent the 'Dome into a frenzy.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska figures setting a new personal - and national best - would act as an impressive feather in Sharangovich’s cap.

“It would be huge for him,” Huska said Sunday. “Coming from your country and being the leader in that department, I think, would go a long way for him, his family, his parents, everybody. For our guys, I think it’s no different than Naz’s 900 games (Friday in Anaheim), they wanted to have a good night for him.

“I know guys would like to see him get that record, so hopefully he can get that tonight.”

Sharangovich picks the corner to give the Flames a 3-2 win

'A Good Guy'

For the second consecutive season, Flames forward Blake Coleman was honoured with the Peter Maher ‘Good Guy’ Award Sunday.

The award, voted on by the Flames media pool, is given each year to the player who best demonstrates the virtues of the legendary radio play-by-play voice — sincerity, integrity, dedication and respect.

Not only has Coleman put together a career year offensively with 29 goals and 52 points, he’s been exemplary off it, offering sincerity and professionalism in his dealings with the press after wins and losses alike.

This season, Coleman’s name was included on every ballot - the first time in the 11-year history of the award that’s occurred.

Flames bench boss Ryan Huska said Sunday morning Coleman’s character is such that he always puts others ahead of himself.

“A good guy, I think it kind of sums it up both on and off the ice,” Huska noted. “He’s got the ability on the ice to switch it to the competitor side. He’s a really good family man, he had his daughters with him today, and he’s just a genuine person that cares about the people around him, but when he’s on the ice he’s a great competitor, and that’s what we love about him.”

Blake Coleman wins for the second straight year!

