Game Day Notebook - 14.04.24

Back to the friendly confines.

The Flames skated Sunday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome ahead of their penultimate home game of the season, a 6 p.m. start against the Arizona Coyotes. Get tickets

After making 19 saves Friday night in Anaheim, Dustin Wolf is projected to start his second straight game between the pipes.

He’s gotten results of late, too, earning a pair of wins in his home state this past week and overall - four of his five victories at the NHL level have come since March 14.

Head coach Ryan Huska had most everyone available at Sunday’s morning skate including blueliner Joel Hanley, who skated with the team for the first time since picking up a knock April 2 against the Ducks.

Hanley’s missed the past five games, but like forward Blake Coleman - who did not skate with the main group Sunday - he’s not projected to draw into the lineup against Arizona.