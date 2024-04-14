Say What - 'Play Our Game'

What was said ahead of Sunday's contest between the Flames and Coyotes

By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on the Coyotes:

"Obviously I think the wondering is the biggest thing. It’s easy to forget that we’re humans, too. I’m thinking about the players that have been there a long time, you know, Keller, Schmaltz, those kind of guys that have been there a long time, probably bought a house in Arizona and lived there for most of their adult life, and then you read that you might be moving without knowing too much, it can be tricky. You feel for the guys, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens. It’s funny sometimes that the media knows more than the players."

Connor Zary on collecting two wins on the California trip:

"It’s obviously nice to go on the road and get some wins. For the most part, I think even a little bit on and off it wasn’t our best in L.A., but we still had our structure. I think in those three games, it was big for us to still stick to our game, be consistent, get some wins, play our game and enjoy it."

On tonight's contest against the Coyotes:

"It’s definitely different, I think it doesn’t really change much for us. We’ve got to play the same way, it’s another game for us where we’ve got to stick to our game plan and go out there and enjoy it, we’ve only got a couple home games left to play hard in front of our fans. It’s probably a little bit different from their side of things with everything going on, it’s probably a little harder for them to kind of think about that, but for us it just stays same old."

Ryan Huska on Zary's move to centre:

"For me, for a young guy playing the middle of the ice, it’s if he can handle the heavy lifting down low in our own zone, and that’s the biggest thing. We ask a lot out of our centremen, and typically they have to have hockey sense so they can read where that next play is going, and Connor’s got sense, we know that with the way he plays the game with and without the puck. For me, it’s ‘can he handle some of the bigger players down low?’ because they’re an extension of their defencemen a lot of times, where they have to make sure they’re committed to helping and protecting the front of our net. There’s a lot of big heavy players that mature at this level, and it takes some time for a younger guy how best to use his body, how to play down low and I think Connor, in the short time that he’s played there, has done a really good job so far."

On MacKenzie Weegar's development this season:

"For me, it’s more than just the points for him. I feel like he’s done everything the right way over the course of the year, moreso the competitive side. I think with that, there’s been a maturation to his game on the ice, where he’s controlling his emotions a little better than he has in the past, and I think that’s what’s allowed him to take his game to another level where he’s committed to doing whatever he has to do to help this team win. He’s done a lot for us this year, and he’s been an excellent player."

