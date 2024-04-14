Say What - 'Play Our Game'

Ryan Huska on Zary's move to centre:
"For me, for a young guy playing the middle of the ice, it’s if he can handle the heavy lifting down low in our own zone, and that’s the biggest thing. We ask a lot out of our centremen, and typically they have to have hockey sense so they can read where that next play is going, and Connor’s got sense, we know that with the way he plays the game with and without the puck. For me, it’s ‘can he handle some of the bigger players down low?’ because they’re an extension of their defencemen a lot of times, where they have to make sure they’re committed to helping and protecting the front of our net. There’s a lot of big heavy players that mature at this level, and it takes some time for a younger guy how best to use his body, how to play down low and I think Connor, in the short time that he’s played there, has done a really good job so far."
On MacKenzie Weegar's development this season:
"For me, it’s more than just the points for him. I feel like he’s done everything the right way over the course of the year, moreso the competitive side. I think with that, there’s been a maturation to his game on the ice, where he’s controlling his emotions a little better than he has in the past, and I think that’s what’s allowed him to take his game to another level where he’s committed to doing whatever he has to do to help this team win. He’s done a lot for us this year, and he’s been an excellent player."