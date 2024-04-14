Say What - 'Play Our Game'

Connor Zary on collecting two wins on the California trip:

"It’s obviously nice to go on the road and get some wins. For the most part, I think even a little bit on and off it wasn’t our best in L.A., but we still had our structure. I think in those three games, it was big for us to still stick to our game, be consistent, get some wins, play our game and enjoy it."

On tonight's contest against the Coyotes:

"It’s definitely different, I think it doesn’t really change much for us. We’ve got to play the same way, it’s another game for us where we’ve got to stick to our game plan and go out there and enjoy it, we’ve only got a couple home games left to play hard in front of our fans. It’s probably a little bit different from their side of things with everything going on, it’s probably a little harder for them to kind of think about that, but for us it just stays same old."