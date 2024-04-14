5 Things - Flames vs. Coyotes

The Flames kick off the final week of the season tonight vs. Arizona (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet One)

By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

In the words of Canadian icon Bob Cole: “Everything was happening!”

In Game No. 900 of his NHL career, Nazem Kadri raised the bar once again, setting the pace with a workmanlike effort and finishing the night with a goal and two helpers as the Flames ran roughshod on the Ducks, 6-3, in Anaheim.

On this night, however, there was plenty more to unravel.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a sublime showing of his own, recording his second-career hat-trick to give him 21 goals on the year – including two pivotal ones late in the third, when the surging Ducks turned a 4-0 deficit into a delirious, one-goal contest.

“All (the) guys support me, always," Kuzmenko said of the win, and how he's integrated himself in the locker-room since joining the team in February. "I’m happy after this moment. I’m feeling (like) I’m playing better.”

Indeed, the 28-year-old has been such a find for the Flames, with his 13 of his 21 tucks this year coming in red silks, including eight (along with 14 points) on an eight-game heater dating back to March 28.

Kuzy gets his second

His work on the powerplay has been especially impactful, helping the Flames become NHL’s top unit since March 28 with an efficiency rate of 42.9% (12-for-28).

That’s certainly a credit to Kuzmenko and the hypnotic offensive flair he possesses.

But it also says plenty about Kadri, with how he’s developed into a sounding board for him (and others) off the ice, while bringing out the best of him on it, too.

“I think he ended up with three points tonight, in his 900th game (and) I think that’s a pretty cool thing,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “We talked this morning about what he means to our group right now, and how he’s taken a lot of pride in pulling people along with him, and that’s what I like to see about him. So, it’s nice to see him get rewarded for his 900th game with a nice offensive night.

“But for me, it’s about the work he’s been doing with Connor (Zary) – when he’s been playing with him – and (Martin) Pospisil as well. And even Kuzy, ever since we put them together, Kuzy’s found his game, so a lot of that credit goes to Kads.

“I think he’s earned the accolades of a good leader on our team, especially with the young guys.

“He’s done it right.”

Connor Zary and Andrew Mangiapane also had goals, while Dustin Wolf was called upon for 19 saves.

And so, the Flames will now soldier on and begin the final week of the season, starting tonight as they host the Arizona Coyotes in their penultimate home game.

Puck drop goes at 6 p.m. MT and if Friday’s tilt on the Doorstep of Disneyland is any indication, it’s clear the locals will want to put on a good show.

The hightlights from tonight's big win

2. Know Your Enemy

Turns out, you can’t keep a good dog down.

With rumors about the future of the franchise running rampant on social media, the Arizona Coyotes blocked out the noise, went out and showed all sorts of pride, character and gumption, and beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime on Friday at Rogers Place.

“Our guys are showing how proud they are, how much they care for each other, and they want to have success together,” Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny told reporters afterward. “It’s cool to see themselves cheering for each other and pushing in the same direction like that.”

Fittingly, it was the son of a franchise legend – Josh Doan – who helped the tone, with he and Matias Maccelli finishing with two points each, helping the club win its third in four tries on a five-game road trip.

Maccelli scored the OT winner, while Doan and Logan Cooley tickled the twine in regulation.

Karel Vejmelka, meanwhile, made 38 saves to win his fifth game in his last seven starts.

The Coyotes are currently ranked 26th in the NHL (two points back of the Flames), but have been on quite a run of late, scoring the second-most goals in the NHL (76) dating back to March 1.

“I think we were tuned in,” Tourigny said. “The game in Vancouver was a little more emotional, to be honest,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think today we were a little more composed and under control.”

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in scoring with 73 points (33G, 40A), followed by Nick Schmaltz with 61 (22G, 39A) and Maccelli with 55 (15G, 40A).

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
17.9%
25th
Coyotes
21.6%
16th
Penalty Kill
Flames
81.1%
10th
Coyotes
76.3%
26th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.16%
14th
Coyotes
48.54%
21st
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.00%
20th
Coyotes
48.75%
23rd

3. Fast Facts

The KuzmenkSHOW Rolls Along

Since March 1, Andrei Kuzmenko’s 10 goals are the fourth-most among all Russian skaters in the NHL, with only Kirill Kaprizov (16), Alex Ovechkin (14), and Artemi Panarin (13) having more.

Milestone Man

Nazem Kadri has become the 12th skater from the 2009 Draft to reach the 900-game mark, with the most recent being Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson, who also scored in his 900th NHL game on March 23. In his 900 games to this point, Kadri has recorded 270 goals and 369 assists for 639 points and 688 penalty minutes. The London, Ont. native made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8, 2010 against the San Jose Sharks, and was drafted seventh-overall by the Leafs in 2009.

Did You Know?

The Flames have put together a 9-1-0 record in Arizona's last 10 trips to the Scotiabank Saddledome, while outscoring the Coyotes 42-19.

Game Notes - Flames @ Coyotes 14.04.24
- 0.33 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Coyotes 14.04.24

4. Quotable

Nazem Kadri on helping set the culture by working hard and playing at an extremely high level:

“That’s what it comes down to. You can’t really hold anybody to a standard that you’re not following yourself, I’ve learned that throughout my years; you’ve got to be able to practice what you preach. I think that’s what most guys respect, is guys that show up night in and night out; you earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches and the organization."

Kadri rifles a wrister in historic game

Dustin Wolf on returning to his home state of California and winning both starts:

“Felt good, pretty cool coming back to my home roots in San Jose, and I’ve spent quite a significant bit of time here in L.A. and Anaheim. To have some friends and family in the crowd in each building, to find a couple wins and for the team to have a pretty solid road trip feels good. Hope to build on it for the last couple games here.”

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Andrei Kuzmenko

Who else could it be?

Kuzmenko is bringing fans out of their seats on a nightly basis these days. His electrifying skill-set is a thrill to see live, and with the chemistry he has forming with Kadri right now, who could possibly guess what the ceiling is?

Enjoy it.

Hockey is supposed to be fun and Kuzmenko is giving the C of Red everything they could ask for.

“I like to play with Naz, and Pospy, very important player because he’s very fast," Kuzmenko said in Anaheim. "Nazem Kadri is a high IQ player, very skilled, and I like to play with him on the powerplay, with Huberdeau, Weegs, high-skilled players.”

Coyotes - Josh Doan

Shane’s kid having a heck of a start to his NHL career, lighting the lamp twice with his dad on hand in his big-league debut, before adding another pair (along with four helpers) in eight games since.

Doan opened the scoring on Friday in Edmonton by burying a loose puck in the slot, showing the natural goal-scoring ability that made him a college standout as captain with Arizona State University.

If Doan were to score tonight, he would tie Clayton Keller for the most goals (5) through their first 10 NHL games in Coyotes team history.

