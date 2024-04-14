5 Things - Flames vs. Coyotes

1. Last Time Out
In the words of Canadian icon Bob Cole: “Everything was happening!”
In Game No. 900 of his NHL career, Nazem Kadri raised the bar once again, setting the pace with a workmanlike effort and finishing the night with a goal and two helpers as the Flames ran roughshod on the Ducks, 6-3, in Anaheim.
On this night, however, there was plenty more to unravel.
Andrei Kuzmenko had a sublime showing of his own, recording his second-career hat-trick to give him 21 goals on the year – including two pivotal ones late in the third, when the surging Ducks turned a 4-0 deficit into a delirious, one-goal contest.
“All (the) guys support me, always," Kuzmenko said of the win, and how he's integrated himself in the locker-room since joining the team in February. "I’m happy after this moment. I’m feeling (like) I’m playing better.”
Indeed, the 28-year-old has been such a find for the Flames, with his 13 of his 21 tucks this year coming in red silks, including eight (along with 14 points) on an eight-game heater dating back to March 28.