5 Things - Flames vs. Coyotes

His work on the powerplay has been especially impactful, helping the Flames become NHL’s top unit since March 28 with an efficiency rate of 42.9% (12-for-28).

That’s certainly a credit to Kuzmenko and the hypnotic offensive flair he possesses.

But it also says plenty about Kadri, with how he’s developed into a sounding board for him (and others) off the ice, while bringing out the best of him on it, too.

“I think he ended up with three points tonight, in his 900th game (and) I think that’s a pretty cool thing,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “We talked this morning about what he means to our group right now, and how he’s taken a lot of pride in pulling people along with him, and that’s what I like to see about him. So, it’s nice to see him get rewarded for his 900th game with a nice offensive night.

“But for me, it’s about the work he’s been doing with Connor (Zary) – when he’s been playing with him – and (Martin) Pospisil as well. And even Kuzy, ever since we put them together, Kuzy’s found his game, so a lot of that credit goes to Kads.

“I think he’s earned the accolades of a good leader on our team, especially with the young guys.

“He’s done it right.”

Connor Zary and Andrew Mangiapane also had goals, while Dustin Wolf was called upon for 19 saves.

And so, the Flames will now soldier on and begin the final week of the season, starting tonight as they host the Arizona Coyotes in their penultimate home game.

Puck drop goes at 6 p.m. MT and if Friday’s tilt on the Doorstep of Disneyland is any indication, it’s clear the locals will want to put on a good show.