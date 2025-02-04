Game Day Notebook - 04.02.25

The Scotiabank Saddledome might as well be the centre of the hockey universe this evening, as the Flames play host to the Leafs. GET TICKETS
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!
Wolf goes in goal ... Injured pair back skating ... Frost reunites with idol
Dustin Wolf is expected to start in goal, after Dan Vladar posted the victory Sunday night in Seattle.
His Calder Trophy-worthy season includes a .935 save percentage over his 18 home starts, during which he's posted a 13-4-1 record, with two shutouts.
The Maple Leafs are one of only four NHL clubs against whom Wolf has yet to make an appearance (trivia fans, Edmonton, Seattle and Tampa Bay are the others).
Flames head coach Ryan Huska had encouraging news about a pair of sidelined skaters Tuesday morning.
Forward Connor Zary - sidelined since Jan. 7 with a lower-body injury - and defenceman Kevin Bahl - who's been out since Jan. 24 after being checked from behind by Minnesota's Jakub Lauko - have both resumed skating.
"He's been on the ice two times, here," Huska said of Zary. "The last two days, he's been on the ice so he's going to continue to keep skating.
"Everything's looking good."
Bahl has been a steady presence alongside Rasmus Andersson on the Calgary blueline, and no question Huska and company are itching to have their 6'6" blueliner back in the fold.
"We'll see," Huska said when asked whether Bahl could return before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. "He's progressing.
"He was on the ice the last couple days with Connor as well."
Morgan Frost admitted his family and friends were more apt to circle tonight's game on the calendar than he was.
His father, Andy, is the long-time public address announcer for the Maple Leafs and growing up, Frost was all about the blue and white.
And while Frost called Kyle Wellwood 'his guy' growing up, he said he also looked up to a current member of the Flames coaching staff - Matt Stajan - while watching Leafs games as a kid.
"Staj was a popular guy, me and my buddies liked him," Frost recalled. "It’s kind of ironic."
Stajan split his NHL playing career between Toronto and Calgary, lacing up his skates for more than 1,000 games.
This past summer, he was brought on by the Flames as a skills development coach, after spending the previous three seasons with the Calgary Hitmen.
And for Frost, last week's trade from Philadelphia allowed for a quick conversation with Stajan about those days of yesteryear.
"A little bit, I think he knows my Dad a little bit, too," Frost explained. "Hopefully, I can get my Dad down here at some point, and connect those two.
"A lot of great memories growing up."