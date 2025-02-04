Game Day Notebook - 04.02.25

Frost's New Bud

Morgan Frost admitted his family and friends were more apt to circle tonight's game on the calendar than he was.

His father, Andy, is the long-time public address announcer for the Maple Leafs and growing up, Frost was all about the blue and white.

And while Frost called Kyle Wellwood 'his guy' growing up, he said he also looked up to a current member of the Flames coaching staff - Matt Stajan - while watching Leafs games as a kid.

"Staj was a popular guy, me and my buddies liked him," Frost recalled. "It’s kind of ironic."

Stajan split his NHL playing career between Toronto and Calgary, lacing up his skates for more than 1,000 games.

This past summer, he was brought on by the Flames as a skills development coach, after spending the previous three seasons with the Calgary Hitmen.

And for Frost, last week's trade from Philadelphia allowed for a quick conversation with Stajan about those days of yesteryear.

"A little bit, I think he knows my Dad a little bit, too," Frost explained. "Hopefully, I can get my Dad down here at some point, and connect those two.

"A lot of great memories growing up."