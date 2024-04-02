Game Day Notebook - 02.04.24

After a clinical 4-2 victory over the Kings Saturday night, the Flames will go in search of a two-pack of wins versus California clubs when they host the Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The team held an optional skate Tuesday morning, meaning we’ll have to wait until warmup to confirm tonight's projected line combinations.

There are two lineup notes we know for sure, though.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson will draw back in after taking a maintenance day Monday, but Head Coach Ryan Huska explains forward Andrew Mangiapane will remain sidelined with the ailment that’s kept him out of the Flames lineup for the past two games.

“He’s close,” Huska said Tuesday morning. “Like you see him on the ice right now, he’s close, but he won’t play tonight.”

Jacob Markstrom did not take part in Tuesday’s optional skate, but could draw in for his second straight start between the pipes after earning the win Saturday against L.A.