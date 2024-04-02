Game Day Notebook - 02.04.24

Andersson to play after Monday maintenance day

240402_Andersson
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

After a clinical 4-2 victory over the Kings Saturday night, the Flames will go in search of a two-pack of wins versus California clubs when they host the Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The team held an optional skate Tuesday morning, meaning we’ll have to wait until warmup to confirm tonight's projected line combinations.

There are two lineup notes we know for sure, though.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson will draw back in after taking a maintenance day Monday, but Head Coach Ryan Huska explains forward Andrew Mangiapane will remain sidelined with the ailment that’s kept him out of the Flames lineup for the past two games.

“He’s close,” Huska said Tuesday morning. “Like you see him on the ice right now, he’s close, but he won’t play tonight.”

Jacob Markstrom did not take part in Tuesday’s optional skate, but could draw in for his second straight start between the pipes after earning the win Saturday against L.A.

"Motivation often comes from within"

Finish Strong

With nine games left on the regular-season schedule, the unified message from the dressing room has been about the desire to end the campaign on a positive note.

A win tonight against the Ducks would be Calgary’s 20th on home ice this season.

And Huska has no concerns about his group keeping energy and effort levels up as we move into the final month of the regular-season calendar.

“At the end of the day, motivation often comes from within,” he said. “So, if you’re a player that doesn’t go on the ice and bring your best effort forward, then that says a little bit about the individual; they’re paid to play the game, and play it at the highest level they possibly can and with that, no matter whether you’re an older guy or a younger guy, there’s responsibility that comes along with it.

“I love the way almost every one of our guys are in our dressing room with regards to how they approach their games and different situations, and I would not expect anything different from them for the remainder of the year.”

