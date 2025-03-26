Future Watch Update - 26.03.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha, who was limited to only 23 games during the regular season, remains sidelined indefinitely as top-seeded Medicine Hat begins its playoff run.

The Tigers open their best-of-seven, first-round set with Swift Current on home ice Friday night.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games

Hurtig was named Calgary's top defenceman at the Hitmen year-end awards Sunday, picking up an assist in the regular-season finale.

Calgary enters the 2025 WHL playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and open their best-of-seven versus fellow Flames prospect Hunter Laing and the Saskatoon Blades Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.