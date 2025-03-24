'Give Myself A Chance'

But amid all the excitement, the London, Ont. native’s maturity seeps through the cell phone speaker.

Say is studying finance at Notre Dame, he transferred to the school a year ago after two seasons at Mercyhurst.

The move to the Big 10 paid off for educational reasons, but also on the ice, where he posted a career-best 2.82 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 27 appearances with the Fighting Irish in 2024-25.

By signing with the Flames, Say is leaving a year of collegiate eligiblity on the table, but his future plans also include finishing his degree.

“For me, and for my family, I think the hardest decision was - just obviously, being at Notre Dame - just to be able to get the degree, it’s going to be so helpful for me down the road, when hockey comes to an end,” he noted. “That was the biggest side of the decision for us. With it being an NHL contract, it’s obviously very hard to say no to.

“I love it here at Notre Dame, I think it’s the best school in the country. It’s just been such a great year, this past year. The reason I came here - aside from the academic side of things - was to put myself in this position and give myself the best chance to get to the next level. I was fortunate enough to have a good year, and get noticed by Calgary.”