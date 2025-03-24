'Give Myself A Chance'

Netminder Say eager to kick-start pro career with new Flames deal

250324_Say
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

It was an offer Owen Say couldn’t refuse.

An NHL contract - a chance to start a pro career - and carry out a life-long dream.

Say signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Flames over the weekend after completing his NCAA season at Notre Dame.

The deal came about quickly, but now, the 23-year-old puck-stopper has sights set on attending pro camp in the fall.

“I mean, it hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but I’ve been smiling ever since they reached out,” explained Say, when reached by phone Monday afternoon. “The process kinda started last week - Jordan (Sigalet) and MacKenzie (Skapski), the (Flames) goalie guys, they reached out to me - we had a Zoom.

“I got to know them, they got to know me a little bit and it kinda just progressed from there, throughout the week. Come Friday, my family and me decided that this is what we wanted to do. I’m super-excited.”

But amid all the excitement, the London, Ont. native’s maturity seeps through the cell phone speaker.

Say is studying finance at Notre Dame, he transferred to the school a year ago after two seasons at Mercyhurst.

The move to the Big 10 paid off for educational reasons, but also on the ice, where he posted a career-best 2.82 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 27 appearances with the Fighting Irish in 2024-25.

By signing with the Flames, Say is leaving a year of collegiate eligiblity on the table, but his future plans also include finishing his degree.

“For me, and for my family, I think the hardest decision was - just obviously, being at Notre Dame - just to be able to get the degree, it’s going to be so helpful for me down the road, when hockey comes to an end,” he noted. “That was the biggest side of the decision for us. With it being an NHL contract, it’s obviously very hard to say no to.

“I love it here at Notre Dame, I think it’s the best school in the country. It’s just been such a great year, this past year. The reason I came here - aside from the academic side of things - was to put myself in this position and give myself the best chance to get to the next level. I was fortunate enough to have a good year, and get noticed by Calgary.”

Say describes himself as a competitor, and lands with the Flames after playing against some of the top collegiate schools week in, week out this past winter.

Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State to name a few.

But aside from his willingness to win, Say figures the Flames goaltending brass keyed in on more technical aspects of his game, too, when sussing out his pro potential.

“I think one of the things they really fixated on and liked a lot about me was my edges and my footwork. It’s something I prioritize and take focus on a lot,” he said. “They saw that in me, and they think I’m super-competitive.

“I hate getting scored on, even in practice, that obviously translates to games. I feel like I read plays well, anticipate plays, and they noticed that, too.”

Off the ice, Say is an avid golfer - an uncle is a rep with one of the major golf manufacturers - and he’s hopeful to get a crack at the challenging Canadian Rockies courses soon.

He’s excited to be back in Western Canada, too. Say’s junior career included a two-year stint with Salmon Arm of the BCHL, during which time he earned that league’s top goaltending honour in 2022.

His first move West, though, happened almost by chance.

“I didn’t really have a place to play. The owner from Salmon Arm reached out to my Dad, actually, and told him they wanted me,” explained Say. “I went up there, and I was there for my 19- and 20-year-old year, my 20-year-old year being a really good year, that was probably my most fun year of junior hockey. Salmon Arm was great for me.

“My billets as well, I want to shout them out, too - for them taking care of me, or I guess (putting) up with me for two years - they were awesome; I still talk to them now and will for the rest of my life.”

This summer, Say’s focus is on strength - developing his legs and core to withstand the rigours of a pro campaign.

But amid that work - and his ongoing studies - Say has plenty of reasons to stay motivated, and stay smiling.

“I’m super-excited,” he said of what the next few months have in store. “I just can’t wait to start working, start grinding, and getting ready."

