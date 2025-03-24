'Give Myself A Chance'

It was an offer Owen Say couldn’t refuse.
An NHL contract - a chance to start a pro career - and carry out a life-long dream.
Say signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Flames over the weekend after completing his NCAA season at Notre Dame.
The deal came about quickly, but now, the 23-year-old puck-stopper has sights set on attending pro camp in the fall.
“I mean, it hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but I’ve been smiling ever since they reached out,” explained Say, when reached by phone Monday afternoon. “The process kinda started last week - Jordan (Sigalet) and MacKenzie (Skapski), the (Flames) goalie guys, they reached out to me - we had a Zoom.
“I got to know them, they got to know me a little bit and it kinda just progressed from there, throughout the week. Come Friday, my family and me decided that this is what we wanted to do. I’m super-excited.”