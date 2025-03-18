Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 52 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen sit two points behind Medicine Hat for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They're next in action Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Red Deer. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points in 65 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips clinched the #1 seed in the WHL playoffs over the weekend, securing the franchise's second-ever Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champs.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
24 goals, 21 assists, 45 points in 61 games

Laing had another big week, as the Blades continue to jockey for position in the East Division.

He had two assists last Tuesday in a 6-3 win at Regina, then scored in Saskatoon's 3-0 shutout win at Swift Current Friday.

Laing closed out his week with a two-helper effort Sunday, as the Blades scored another win over the Pats.

Saskatoon begins the week tied with Brandon for the top spot in the division - which would also secure the #2 seed in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
16 goals, 40 assists, 56 points in 57 games

Lipinski and the Giants played a 3-in-3 this past weekend, splitting a home-and-home set with Victoria.

He finished up with a goal and an assist - as well as third star honours - in Sunday's 4-2 loss at Portland.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
40 goals, 48 assists, 88 points in 65 games

Battaglia hit the 40-goal mark this past week thanks to a pair of multi-point efforts, helping Kingston collect six of six points.

He was named the game's third star Wednesday, after putting up a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over Ottawa.

Battaglia earned a similar honour in Friday's 8-2 win versus Peterborough, after scoring once, and setting up two additional tallies.

The Frontenacs enter the final week of the regular season three points behind first-place Brantford in the OHL's Eastern Conference.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 68 assists, 82 points in 66 games

Mews had six assists over a busy four-game stretch last week, four of which came Tuesday in an 8-6 win at Brampton.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
34 goals, 48 assists, 82 points in 65 games

Misa set a new career best with his 82nd point of the season Wednesday, and his Steelheads finished the week with three straight wins.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
33 goals, 69 assists, 102 points in 59 games

Parekh scored Saginaw's lone goal Friday - his 33rd of the season - but did not dress for Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Windsor.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
34 goals, 41 assists, 75 points in 54 games

Gridin was the first star Friday in Shawinigan's 3-2 OT win over Baie-Comeau, and for good reason.

The Flames first-rounder scored twice, including the decider in extra time.

He followed that performance up with a two-assist effort Saturday, as the Cataractes dumped Rimouski 7-2 to extend their point streak to 11 games (8-0-3).

Shawinigan sits fifth-overall in the QMJHL standings.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
13 goals, 40 assists, 53 points in 60 games

Morin had assists in both of Moncton's wins this past weekend; the Wildcats outscored their opponents 17-2 over three contests last week.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 36 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
7 goals, 2 assists, 9 points in 32 games

Littler saved his best weekend of the season for the biggest weekend of the season.

He scored twice - including the game-winner - Friday, then chipped in with another marker Saturday as North Dakota swept aside Omaha in their NCHC quarter-final series with identical 3-2 wins.

North Dakota will play Western Michigan in the semi-final round of the Frozen Faceoff Friday night.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
17-8-4 record, 2.66 GAA, .915 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev made 38 saves, putting forth a valiant effort Saturday, but his Nittany Lions fell 4-3 in overtime at Ohio State in the Big 10 playoffs.

Penn State will wait until Sunday to see whether they've earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points in 33 games

Suniev scored the tying goal, but his UMass side dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Boston University in the Hockey East quarter-final.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 34 games

Boltmann and the Huskies stunned #1 Boston College Saturday, winning their quarter-final matchup 3-1 to move on in the Hockey East playoffs.

Northeastern will face Maine in the semi-final round Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
7-10-0, 2.99 GAA, .908 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
11-9-0, 2.30 GAA, .935 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
2-4-1, 3.61 GAA, .888 save percentage, 1 shutout

