Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

WHL
Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 52 games
Hurtig and the Hitmen sit two points behind Medicine Hat for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They're next in action Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Red Deer.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points in 65 games
Jamieson and the Silvertips clinched the #1 seed in the WHL playoffs over the weekend, securing the franchise's second-ever Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champs.