Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades

24 goals, 21 assists, 45 points in 61 games

Laing had another big week, as the Blades continue to jockey for position in the East Division.

He had two assists last Tuesday in a 6-3 win at Regina, then scored in Saskatoon's 3-0 shutout win at Swift Current Friday.

Laing closed out his week with a two-helper effort Sunday, as the Blades scored another win over the Pats.

Saskatoon begins the week tied with Brandon for the top spot in the division - which would also secure the #2 seed in the first round of the WHL playoffs.