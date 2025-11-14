Future Watch Update - 14.11.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points in 8 games

It's been a strong start for Hoskin in his sophomore season, the forward is averaging a point-per-game over his first eight contests in Merrimack silks.

He had helpers in both Warriors' contests versus Boston College last weekend. Merrimack begins a home-and-home series with Providence on the road Friday night.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 10 games

Jamieson had the game-winner Nov. 7 in Denver's 3-1 win at Western Michigan, part of a weekend sweep for the Pioneers.

Denver - ranked No. 4 in the USCHO poll - faces Colorado College in a home-and-home affair this weekend, beginning on home ice Friday night.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 4 games

Lane kicked off his NCAA career with two goals over his first four games for the Crimson, including a tally Nov. 8 versus Colgate.

Harvard hits the road this weekend for games at Clarkson Friday and St. Lawrence Saturday.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 10 games

Lipinski and No. 8 Maine host Vermont in a pair of games this weekend.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 8 games

Littler, Cole Reschny and North Dakota have two big conference tilts this weekend, versus Cullen Potter and Arizona State in Grand Forks.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews suffered a season-ending injury Nov. 1 versus Notre Dame, bringing an end to his freshman NCAA campaign.

The Flames third-round pick from the 2024 Draft put up nine points - all assists - over his first 10 collegiate games.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 12 games

Penn State, ranked No. 5 in the USCHO poll, face No. 2 Michigan this weekend on home ice.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 10 games

Potter had an assist in his last outing Nov. 8 versus Colorado College, bringing his points total to six on the young season.

This weekend, it's a battle of Flames first-round picks, as Potter and the Sun Devils visit Cole Reschny and North Dakota.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points in 10 games

Reschny enjoyed a five-point weekend last weekend as North Dakota swept a road series at Omaha and for his efforts, he was named the NCHC Forward of the Week.

He shares the team lead in assists with eight, and sits tied for second among Fighting Hawks scoring leaders with 10 points.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Wyttenbach, the ECAC Rookie of the Month, heads into the weekend sitting tied for fourth among NCAA freshman scoring leaders with 12 points; he added four to his total last week across Quinnipiac's three outings against Alaska, Yale and Brown.

The Bobcats have only one game this weekend, Saturday versus Boston University.

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 15 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen sit third in the WHL's Eastern Conference heading into the weekend on the strength of a 4-1-1 road trip through the East Division.

They're back on Scotiabank Saddledome ice Friday, facing Flames prospect Hunter Laing and the Saskatoon Blades. TICKETS

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
10 goals, 9 assists, 19 points in 18 games

Laing had two goals his last time out - bringing his season total to 10 - as Saskatoon scored a 4-1 Remembrance Day win at Swift Current.

The Blades are in Calgary tonight to face the Hitmen, with just two points separating the two sides in the WHL's Eastern Conference standings.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
8 goals, 5 assists, 13 points in 17 games

Battaglia upped his goals total to eight with a tally in Kingston's 3-2 win at Kitchener this past Sunday.

The Frontenacs have a pair of home games this weekend, Friday versus Niagara and Sunday against Sarnia.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 10 games

Phillips was named this week to the U.S. entry at next month's World Junior 'A' Challenge in Trois-Rivieres, Que., and he returned to the Gamblers lineup Nov. 7 after missing five games due to injury.

Green Bay opens a two-game home series against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night.

ECHL

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Rapid City Rush
2-2-0, 3.54 GAA, .901 save percentage

Sergeev made 26 saves in his last outing, Nov. 7 versus Tahoe, backing up Connor Murphy Wednesday night at Indy.

The Rush and Fuel continue their three-game set Friday in Indiana, with the finale set for Saturday evening.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
9 goals, 14 assists, 23 points in 22 games

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
6-3-0, 2.49 GAA, .931 save percentage

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
10-4-0, 2.07 GAA, .925 save percentage, 1 shutout

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 15 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)

