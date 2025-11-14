Future Watch Update - 14.11.25

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 4 games

Lane kicked off his NCAA career with two goals over his first four games for the Crimson, including a tally Nov. 8 versus Colgate.

Harvard hits the road this weekend for games at Clarkson Friday and St. Lawrence Saturday.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points in 10 games

Lipinski and No. 8 Maine host Vermont in a pair of games this weekend.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 8 games

Littler, Cole Reschny and North Dakota have two big conference tilts this weekend, versus Cullen Potter and Arizona State in Grand Forks.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews suffered a season-ending injury Nov. 1 versus Notre Dame, bringing an end to his freshman NCAA campaign.

The Flames third-round pick from the 2024 Draft put up nine points - all assists - over his first 10 collegiate games.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 12 games

Penn State, ranked No. 5 in the USCHO poll, face No. 2 Michigan this weekend on home ice.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State

1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 10 games

Potter had an assist in his last outing Nov. 8 versus Colorado College, bringing his points total to six on the young season.

This weekend, it's a battle of Flames first-round picks, as Potter and the Sun Devils visit Cole Reschny and North Dakota.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota

2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points in 10 games

Reschny enjoyed a five-point weekend last weekend as North Dakota swept a road series at Omaha and for his efforts, he was named the NCHC Forward of the Week.

He shares the team lead in assists with eight, and sits tied for second among Fighting Hawks scoring leaders with 10 points.