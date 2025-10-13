Future Watch Update - 13.10.25

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 2 games
Littler had a goal and an assist Friday, all part of a two-win weekend as North Dakota swept a series against St. Thomas.
Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games
Mews and Michigan continued their hot start to the season, registering two wins over the weekend versus Providence.
Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 4 games
Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games
Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games
Reschny recorded his first career collegiate goal Sunday against St. Thomas with a wicked one-timer.
He also went 15-17 in the face-off circle in North Dakota's 5-2 win.