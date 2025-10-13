Future Watch Update - 13.10.25

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games

Hoskin scored his first goal in Merrimack colours Saturday in the Warriors’ 4-1 win over UMass-Lowell.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 2 games

Jamieson had a huge game Saturday, logging a goal and two assists as Denver knocked off Bentley 6-0.