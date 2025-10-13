Future Watch Update - 13.10.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

FutureWatch - 2x1
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games

Hoskin scored his first goal in Merrimack colours Saturday in the Warriors’ 4-1 win over UMass-Lowell.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 2 games

Jamieson had a huge game Saturday, logging a goal and two assists as Denver knocked off Bentley 6-0.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
Lane and the Crimson will begin their new campaign Oct. 18.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 2 games

Lipinski had a goal and an assist in each of Maine’s two wins over Holy Cross at the weekend, recording the game-winner in Saturday’s 6-0 triumph.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 2 games

Littler had a goal and an assist Friday, all part of a two-win weekend as North Dakota swept a series against St. Thomas.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games

Mews and Michigan continued their hot start to the season, registering two wins over the weekend versus Providence.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 4 games

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games

Reschny recorded his first career collegiate goal Sunday against St. Thomas with a wicked one-timer.

He also went 15-17 in the face-off circle in North Dakota's 5-2 win.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
2 goal, 2 assists, 4 points in 3 games

Wyttenbach, the ECAC Rookie of the Week, had goals in each of Quinnipiac’s games at the Ice Breaker tournament in Arizona, scoring the lone marker in the Bobcats’ 2-1 setback to Alaska-Fairbanks before helping Quinnipiac knock off Notre Dame 7-2 Saturday.

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 4 games

Hurtig finished +3 in Friday’s 4-2 win over Medicine Hat.

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 6 games

Laing sits fourth among Blades scoring leaders with eight points. He racked up two assists Oct. 7 in a 6-1 win over Vancouver, but missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kamloops with a lower-body injury.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points in 6 games

Battaglia put up a hat-trick as part of a four-point night Friday as Kingston thumped Peterborough 9-1.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 6 games

Phillips scored his first goal in Green Bay silks Saturday as part of a 6-4 win over Waterloo.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 13 games

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
2-3-0, 3.07 GAA, .916 save percentage

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
3-3-0, 2.18 GAA, .927 save percentage

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 9 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)

Stockselius made his SHL debut last weekend, dressing for two games with Djurgardens’ senior side, however he suffered a cut to his leg in a U20 match versus AIK last week.

The second-round pick from the 2025 Draft also saw his WHL playing rights dealt to the Calgary Hitmen Oct. 3 by the Seattle Thunderbirds.

