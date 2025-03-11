Future Watch Update - 11.03.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
By Chris Wahl

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 49 games

Hurtig recorded his fifth goal of the season in Friday's 6-2 victory over Swift Current, then helped the Hitmen knock off Brandon 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.

Calgary has secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points in 62 games

Jamieson had an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss at Portland.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
23 goals, 17 assists, 40 points in 57 games

Laing had a big weekend against the rival Prince Albert Raiders, putting up five points over Saskatoon's two wins.

And for his efforts, he was named the WHL Player of the Week Monday.

He was the first star in Friday's 3-2 win thanks to a two-goal, three-point effort.

He added two more tallies Saturday as the Blades swept the home-and-home set with a 4-1 triumph.

The Blades visit the Regina Pats tonight.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
15 goals, 38 assists, 53 points in 54 games

Lipinski extended his point streak to five games this past weekend, helping the Giants to a pair of wins.

He scored the game-winner in Saturday's 5-1 victory at Kamloops, then chipped in with an assist Sunday as Vancouver defeated Prince George 3-1.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
38 goals, 45 assists, 83 points in 62 games

Battaglia starts the new week on a six-game point streak after putting up two goals and a helper over Kingston's three games last week.

He capped off the weekend with a goal in the Frontenacs' 4-3 overtime victory at Niagara.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 62 assists, 76 points in 62 games

The Wolves won all three of their games last week, using home ice to their advantage with victories over Niagara, Oshawa and Barrie.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
32 goals, 46 assists, 78 points in 61 games

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
32 goals, 69 assists, 101 points in 58 games

Parekh became the first OHL defenceman since Ryan Ellis in 2010-11 to surpass the 100-point mark Thursday versus Barrie.

But his big night came this past Wednesday at Flint, where he scored the game-winner and added two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Firebirds.

He also became Saginaw's all-time leader in assists, passing the mark of 145 helpers set by Vincent Trocheck.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
32 goals, 39 assists, 71 points in 52 games

Gridin scored in all three of Shawinigan's games last week, helping the Cataractes collect five of six points on the road.

He was the second star Wednesday in a 7-2 win at Victoriaville following a three-point effort, then added tallies Friday at Drummondville and Saturday at Quebec.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
13 goals, 38 assists, 51 points in 57 games

Morin scored Friday in Moncton's 4-1 win at Sherbrooke.

The top-ranked Wildcats clinched the #1 seed in the QMJHL playoffs Saturday following a 5-2 victory at Blainville-Boisbriand.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 36 games

Hoskin and Niagara suffered heartbreak Sunday, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to Army in the decider of their best-of-three Atlantic Hockey championship.

He had two assists over the three-game set.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 30 games

Littler did not play this past weekend, but his Fighting Hawks open the NCHC quarter-final Friday at Omaha.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
17-7-4 record, 2.63 GAA, .915 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev backstopped the Nittany Lions to a two-game sweep at Michigan in the Big 10 quarter-final, making 52 saves over Penn State's two triumphs.

They'll continue the post-season in the Big 10 semi-final Saturday at Ohio State.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points in 31 games

Suniev had a pair of assists in UMass' win and tie over the weekend versus Maine.

The Minutemen host Vermont in the first round of the Hockey East tournament on Wednesday.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 32 games

Northeastern visits Merrimack Wednesday in the first round of the Hockey East tournament.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
7-10-0, 2.99 GAA, .908 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
11-8-0, 2.26 GAA, .935 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
2-4-1, 3.61 GAA, .888 save percentage, 1 shutout

