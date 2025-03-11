Future Watch Update - 11.03.25

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs

38 goals, 45 assists, 83 points in 62 games

Battaglia starts the new week on a six-game point streak after putting up two goals and a helper over Kingston's three games last week.

He capped off the weekend with a goal in the Frontenacs' 4-3 overtime victory at Niagara.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves

14 goals, 62 assists, 76 points in 62 games

The Wolves won all three of their games last week, using home ice to their advantage with victories over Niagara, Oshawa and Barrie.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads

32 goals, 46 assists, 78 points in 61 games

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit

32 goals, 69 assists, 101 points in 58 games

Parekh became the first OHL defenceman since Ryan Ellis in 2010-11 to surpass the 100-point mark Thursday versus Barrie.

But his big night came this past Wednesday at Flint, where he scored the game-winner and added two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Firebirds.

He also became Saginaw's all-time leader in assists, passing the mark of 145 helpers set by Vincent Trocheck.