Future Watch Update - 11.03.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 28 games

Honzek and the Giants clinched a playoff berth this past week despite a pair of losses at Prince George.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

18 goals, 39 assists, 57 points in 61 games

Lipinski scored, and added an assist Friday night in Vancouver’s 5-3 setback at Prince George.

The Giants have six games left on their regular-season schedule.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

30 goals, 26 assists, 56 points in 54 games

Bell collected three tallies for the Americans last week, including a two-goal performance Sunday at Seattle to reach the 30-goal mark.