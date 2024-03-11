Future Watch Update - 11.03.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 28 games

Honzek and the Giants clinched a playoff berth this past week despite a pair of losses at Prince George.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
18 goals, 39 assists, 57 points in 61 games

Lipinski scored, and added an assist Friday night in Vancouver’s 5-3 setback at Prince George.

The Giants have six games left on their regular-season schedule.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
30 goals, 26 assists, 56 points in 54 games

Bell collected three tallies for the Americans last week, including a two-goal performance Sunday at Seattle to reach the 30-goal mark.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
12 goals, 73 assists, 85 points in 62 games

Brzustewicz registered two assists Tuesday in a 5-1 win at Owen Sound, then was held off the scoresheet over the weekend as the Rangers split games versus Flint and London.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
11 goals, 33 assists, 44 points in 52 games

Morin celebrated his 19th birthday with a goal in Moncton’s 4-3 overtime win at Charlottetown, then recorded the Wildcats’ lone tally Sunday in a 3-1 setback in Halifax.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Boltmann’s season came to a close over the weekend as Notre Dame dropped their Big Ten quarter-final series against Michigan.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
7-7-0 record, 2.65 GAA, .915 save percentage

Sergeev turned aside 25 shots Thursday as UConn closed out the regular season with a 5-1 win over Vermont.

The Huskies and Catamounts will meet again Wednesday in a Hockey East preliminary round matchup.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 33 games

Suniev and the Minutemen enter the Hockey East tournament as the #5 seed, and will face #4 Providence in the quarter-final round Saturday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 25 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 22 games (Liiga)
10 goals, 22 assists, 32 points in 20 games (U20)

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 45 games

