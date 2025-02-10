Future Watch Update - 10.02.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 42 games

Hurtig helped the Hitmen move to within a point of first-place Medicine Hat in the Central Division after putting together a first-star performance Friday.

He scored once, and added an assist as Calgary knocked off Edmonton 4-3 in overtime.

The Hitmen are back in action Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Lethbridge. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 52 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips became the first WHL club to book their ticket in the 2025 post-season Friday night, by virtue of a 4-1 win at Kamloops.

How dominant has Everett been this season? Jamieson is one of seven Silvertips with a plus/minus rating of +33 or better.