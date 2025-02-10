Future Watch Update - 10.02.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 42 games

Hurtig helped the Hitmen move to within a point of first-place Medicine Hat in the Central Division after putting together a first-star performance Friday.

He scored once, and added an assist as Calgary knocked off Edmonton 4-3 in overtime.

The Hitmen are back in action Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome versus Lethbridge.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 52 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips became the first WHL club to book their ticket in the 2025 post-season Friday night, by virtue of a 4-1 win at Kamloops.

How dominant has Everett been this season? Jamieson is one of seven Silvertips with a plus/minus rating of +33 or better.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points in 47 games

Laing and the Blades went two for two on the weekend, scoring an OT win Friday in Brandon and a 5-3 home victory Saturday over Regina.

He picked up his 30th point of the season - an assist - in the win over the Pats.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 31 assists, 41 points in 42 games

Lipinski scored in both Vancouver contests this past weekend, a 5-2 loss to Portland and a 6-2 home-ice win over top-ranked Everett.

He went 21-29 in the face-off dot versus the Silvertips.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
31 goals, 41 assists, 72 points in 51 games

Battaglia and the Frontenacs went 2-2-0 last week; he scored in Tuesday's 3-2 setback at first-place Barrie.

He also registered an assist Friday in Kingston's 3-1 victory over Flint.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
13 goals, 54 assists, 67 points in 50 games

Mews pushed his point streak to nine games, helping the Wolves go 2-1-0 on their three-game weekend swing.

His big night came Saturday, where he scored, recorded an assist, posted a +4 rating and earned second star honours in a 7-3 win at Niagara.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
30 goals, 35 assists, 65 points in 49 games

Misa hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his OHL career Saturday, all part of a 6-0 win over Kingston.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
25 goals, 46 assists, 71 points in 45 games

Parekh capped off a three-game week by reaching the 25-goal mark for the second consecutive season.

The milestone came in an absolute barn-burner, too.

Parekh finished with a tally and two assists Saturday, as Saginaw outgunned Guelph 10-7.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
27 goals, 34 assists, 61 points in 46 games

Gridin earned first star honours Saturday night versus Val d'Or, helping the Cataractes to a 6-1 win with a two-goal, three-point performance.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 33 assists, 43 points in 47 games

Morin and the Wildcats sit atop the Eastern Conference and are one of four QMJHL teams officially qualified for post-season play.

This past week, the defender helped Moncton post a 2-1-0 record, picking up a pair of assists along the way.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 28 games

The Purple Eagles were idle this past weekend, but Hoskin was recognized off the ice.

He was named Atlantic Hockey's Rookie of the Month for January, the second time he's received the honour this season.

Hoskin leads all NCAA freshmen in points with 31.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 24 games

Littler and the Fighting Hawks split their two-game home series with Colorado College, closing it out with a 3-1 win Saturday.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
11-6-3 record, 2.56 GAA, .916 save percentage, 4 shutouts

In his first season with the Nittany Lions, Sergeev has certainly made his mark.

He was the winning netminder in both ends of Penn State's road sweep at Wisconsin this past weekend.

With his 25-save shutout, Sergeev earned his fourth clean sheet of the season, which set a new school record.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 23 games

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 23 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
4-8-0, 3.05 GAA, .909 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
8-7-0, 2.34 GAA, .934 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 4.83 GAA, .831 save percentage

