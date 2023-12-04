Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

231204_FW_1920
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 3 games

Honzek made his long-awaited return to the Giants lineup Friday against Kelowna, and prior to his debut, he was named Vancouver’s captain for the 2023-24 season.

He was also named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the upcoming World Juniors in Sweden.

The Flames’ first-rounder finished the weekend with five points from his three appearances. On Saturday, he scored twice in a 6-3 win at Tri-City.

Sunday evening, he was named First Star thanks to a three-assist effort as the Giants edged the Spokane Chiefs 4-3.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points in 27 games

Lipinski finished the week with four points from a pair of road contests on the weekend.

He scored once, and added an assist, as the Giants doubled up the Americans 6-3 Saturday at Tri-City.

Lipinski closed out his week with a pair of helpers Sunday in a 4-3 Vancouver win at Spokane.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 19 games

Bell had a busy week, appearing in four games for the Americans. On Tuesday, he scored once and was named Third Star in a 6-3 loss to Saskatoon.

On Saturday, he chipped in with an assist, as Tri-City fell 6-3 on home ice to Vancouver.

He finished up his week with a three-point effort (2G, 1A) Sunday as the Americans fell 7-4 at Wenatchee.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points in 21 games

Morin was held off the scoresheet this past week as the Wildcats split a pair of home games.

He finished with a +4 rating, though, in Moncton’s 8-2 win over Chicoutimi Saturday night.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games

Littler collected points in all three of Penticton’s games this past week, beginning with Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Trail, during which he collected an assist.

He added a helper Friday in a 4-0 victory against Prince George, then capped off his week with two assists Saturday, as the Vees won a road contest 3-2 over the Merritt Centennials.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 12 games

Boltmann and the Fighting Irish split a two-game series with Michigan, winning 6-1 Friday before suffering a 2-1 setback Saturday.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Sergeev did not play this past weekend; Connecticut defeated UMass-Lowell 2-0 Friday before falling 7-3 Sunday to Maine.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 13 games

Suniev finished with two shots on goal as the Minutemen fell 2-1 in overtime Friday at Vermont.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
6-3-1, 2.09 GAA, .925 save percentage

Yegorov stopped 25 of 26 shots Thursday, earning the victory in goal as Dynamo defeated Krylya Sovetov 2-1.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 11 games (U20)

Hurtig made his SHL debut Saturday for Rogle BK in a 2-0 loss to MoDo.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assists, 2 points in 13 games (Liiga)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 3 games (U20)

