Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

QMJHL
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points in 21 games
Morin was held off the scoresheet this past week as the Wildcats split a pair of home games.
He finished with a +4 rating, though, in Moncton’s 8-2 win over Chicoutimi Saturday night.
BCHL
Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games
Littler collected points in all three of Penticton’s games this past week, beginning with Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Trail, during which he collected an assist.
He added a helper Friday in a 4-0 victory against Prince George, then capped off his week with two assists Saturday, as the Vees won a road contest 3-2 over the Merritt Centennials.
NCAA
Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 12 games
Boltmann and the Fighting Irish split a two-game series with Michigan, winning 6-1 Friday before suffering a 2-1 setback Saturday.
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage
Sergeev did not play this past weekend; Connecticut defeated UMass-Lowell 2-0 Friday before falling 7-3 Sunday to Maine.
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 13 games
Suniev finished with two shots on goal as the Minutemen fell 2-1 in overtime Friday at Vermont.
Russia
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
6-3-1, 2.09 GAA, .925 save percentage
Yegorov stopped 25 of 26 shots Thursday, earning the victory in goal as Dynamo defeated Krylya Sovetov 2-1.
Sweden
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 11 games (U20)
Hurtig made his SHL debut Saturday for Rogle BK in a 2-0 loss to MoDo.
Finland
Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assists, 2 points in 13 games (Liiga)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 3 games (U20)