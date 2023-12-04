Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 3 games

Honzek made his long-awaited return to the Giants lineup Friday against Kelowna, and prior to his debut, he was named Vancouver’s captain for the 2023-24 season.

He was also named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the upcoming World Juniors in Sweden.

The Flames’ first-rounder finished the weekend with five points from his three appearances. On Saturday, he scored twice in a 6-3 win at Tri-City.

Sunday evening, he was named First Star thanks to a three-assist effort as the Giants edged the Spokane Chiefs 4-3.