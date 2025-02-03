Future Watch Update - 03.02.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 40 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen won two of their three games last week, sweeping a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

They'll host Prince Albert and Edmonton this week at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday and Friday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 50 games

Jamieson is taking advantage of the new NCAA eligibility rules for CHL skaters.

The Silvertips announced Jamieson's commitment to the University of Denver last week.