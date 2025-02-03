Future Watch Update - 03.02.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250203_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 40 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen won two of their three games last week, sweeping a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

They'll host Prince Albert and Edmonton this week at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday and Friday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 50 games

Jamieson is taking advantage of the new NCAA eligibility rules for CHL skaters.

The Silvertips announced Jamieson's commitment to the University of Denver last week.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points in 45 games

Laing has thrived since moving to Saskatoon at the WHL trade deadline.

He's scored in four of his last five games, and helped the Blades cap off a winning week with the decider Sunday against Moose Jaw.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 31 assists, 39 points in 40 games

Lipinski scored in Friday's 5-2 loss in Seattle, then had a pair of helpers on home ice Saturday, as Vancouver knocked off Kamloops 9-2.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
30 goals, 40 assists, 70 points in 47 games

Battaglia had a huge week, collecting eight points - and a pair of first star performances - over a trio of Kingston wins.

He scored twice, and totalled five points Thursday at Saginaw, a game the Frontenacs won 9-5.

Sunday at Sarnia, he scored the game-winner, and added two assists as Kingston claimed a 4-2 victory.

The Frontenacs lead Brantford by one point for first place in the OHL's East Division.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
12 goals, 50 assists, 62 points in 47 games

Mews takes a six-game point streak into the new week, and sits second among OHL skaters with 50 assists.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads27 goals, 34 assists, 61 points in 47 games

Misa set a new personal best with his 27th goal of the season Friday, part of a two-goal effort versus Peterborough.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
24 goals, 43 assists, 67 points in 42 games

Parekh, the reigning OHL Player of the Week and Defenceman of the Month, collected eight more points over the past seven days.

He had a goal and an assist Thursday in a setback versus Kingston, but followed that up with a four-point night (and first star honours) Saturday as Saginaw knocked off Kitchener 5-4.

He reached the 200-point mark for his OHL career Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the Spirit's 5-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
25 goals, 33 assists, 58 points in 44 games

Gridin picked up three helpers Saturday, helping Shawinigan knock off their rivals from Victoriaville 6-4.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 31 assists, 41 points in 44 games

Morin and the Wildcats scored a weekend sweep over Cape Breton with 6-3 and 3-0 wins.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 28 games

Hoskin's Niagara squad dropped both ends of a home series with Sacred Heart, but the freshman forward had a goal and assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 22 games

Littler collected his third goal of the season Saturday in North Dakota's 6-2 win at St. Cloud State.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
9-6-3 record, 2.73 GAA, .909 save percentage, 3 shutouts

Sergeev was the goaltender of record in both halves of Penn State's weekend split against Michigan.

He turned in a 35-save performance in the opener, helping the Nittany Lions knock off the Wolverines 5-4.

He stopped 34 shots the next day, a game Michigan won 7-3.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 23 games

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points in 21 games

Boltmann and Northeastern are in action Monday evening, as they face Boston College in the Beanpot semi-final.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
4-7-0, 3.05 GAA, .911 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-7-0, 2.53 GAA, .928 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

