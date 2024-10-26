‘You Had To Have Known Him'

He is being remembered as a great sportsman, a diligent worker and a devoted family man.

Former Flames President and CEO Bill Hay passed away Friday morning at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that extends well beyond the confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hay spent four years in the President’s chair with the Flames, from 1991 through 1995, as part of a lifetime in hockey; as a player, he won the 1960 NHL Rookie of the Year award and captured a Stanley Cup a year later with the Chicago Black Hawks.

He served as President and COO of Hockey Canada, as well as Chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, earning an induction into the sport’s hallowed hall as a builder in 2015 before being named to the Order of Hockey in Canada three years ago.

And he gave back, too, partnering with Hockey Canada and helping fund internship opportunities there and WHL, OHL and QMJHL league offices for a new generation of future hockey leaders.

Al Coates worked closely with Hay during the latter’s time with the Flames, just one chapter in a friendship dating back to the team’s arrival in Calgary, when Hay worked in the oil and gas business and Coates led the team’s public relations efforts.

"For fourty-plus years, Bill was a part of my life,” explained Coates, who went on to spend five seasons as Calgary’s General Manager following Hay’s departure for the Hockey Hall of Fame. “Just an amazing man, a great friend and mentor, an advocate for everything that was good in life.

“A larger-than-life personality, he did so much for the great game of hockey, for the people in and around the game both nationally and internationally.”