‘You Had To Have Known Him'

Former Flames President & CEO Bill Hay remembered fondly

20241025_Hay
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He is being remembered as a great sportsman, a diligent worker and a devoted family man.

Former Flames President and CEO Bill Hay passed away Friday morning at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that extends well beyond the confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hay spent four years in the President’s chair with the Flames, from 1991 through 1995, as part of a lifetime in hockey; as a player, he won the 1960 NHL Rookie of the Year award and captured a Stanley Cup a year later with the Chicago Black Hawks.

He served as President and COO of Hockey Canada, as well as Chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, earning an induction into the sport’s hallowed hall as a builder in 2015 before being named to the Order of Hockey in Canada three years ago.

And he gave back, too, partnering with Hockey Canada and helping fund internship opportunities there and WHL, OHL and QMJHL league offices for a new generation of future hockey leaders.

Al Coates worked closely with Hay during the latter’s time with the Flames, just one chapter in a friendship dating back to the team’s arrival in Calgary, when Hay worked in the oil and gas business and Coates led the team’s public relations efforts.

"For fourty-plus years, Bill was a part of my life,” explained Coates, who went on to spend five seasons as Calgary’s General Manager following Hay’s departure for the Hockey Hall of Fame. “Just an amazing man, a great friend and mentor, an advocate for everything that was good in life.

“A larger-than-life personality, he did so much for the great game of hockey, for the people in and around the game both nationally and internationally.”

20241025_Hay_Inset

Hay (centre), along with Chris Pronger, Peter Karmanos, Angela Ruggiero, Nicklas Lidstrom, Phil Housley and Sergei Fedorov show off their Hockey Hall of Fame rings on Nov. 6, 2015

© Getty Images

Former Flames captain Jim Peplinski said as team President, Hay was the driver behind the formation of the Flames Alumni in the early 1990s.

But at the core, Hay was straight-to-the-point, and honest.

“He was a true sportsman,” Peplinski said. “He not only played the game hard and fair, he also emulated those values in everything that he did outside of sport.

“He was about honour, integrity and work ethic.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald agreed; the legendary Flame worked with Hay following his retirement as a player.

“I met Bill in the early 80's when I came to Calgary, but his reputation as a straight-shooter preceded him,” McDonald said. “You always knew where you stood with Bill. “He was many things to me; my boss for a while, then a mentor, but always a good friend.

“He'll be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

More important than Hay’s accomplishments in and around the game of hockey, Hay was devoted to family; his wife, Nancy, and their children were always top of mind.

“Family came first - and was the most important - along with caring for the ‘little guy,’” Coates said.

“He was an incredible family man,” added Peplinski. “(He) doted on Nancy, his daughters and particularly (his son), Donald.

“One time, when Bill was president of the Flames, he brought Donald out to our Christmas skating party at the Saddledome,” Peplinski continued. “I put him in the wheelchair, and I skated around, pushing this wheelchair.

“Donald just screamed the whole time in joy!”

A legend of the game, a champion of the community, and a proud family man.

Hay left his mark on those who knew him well, and he will continue to be a source of inspiration both here in Calgary, and across the hockey world.

“Bill's contributions and foresight are a legacy that is something very difficult to put into words,” Coates said. “You had to have known him to appreciate the magnitude of so many accomplishments.

“We will miss him.”

