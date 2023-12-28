FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert

Flames assistant coach on playing AGAINST Canada at the Spengler Cup, his famous hockey card photo and more!

20231228_Lambert

With the holiday season behind us, Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick sit down with Assistant Coach Dan Lambert to share a few laughs after practice. From spending the majority of playing days overseas, embracing the new cultures and playing AGAINST Team Canada at the Spengler Cup, Lambert has a fascinating hockey journey that's led him here to Calgary.

