With the holiday season behind us, Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick sit down with Assistant Coach Dan Lambert to share a few laughs after practice. From spending the majority of playing days overseas, embracing the new cultures and playing AGAINST Team Canada at the Spengler Cup, Lambert has a fascinating hockey journey that's led him here to Calgary.
FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert
Flames assistant coach on playing AGAINST Canada at the Spengler Cup, his famous hockey card photo and more!