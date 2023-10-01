FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training camp rolls along, but Sunday was anything but 'normal' at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the news that our friend, Chris Snow, passed away on Saturday after a courageous battle with ALS, Ryan and Brendan share some of their favourite memories, and talk about how the players and staff are reacting to the news. Blake Coleman then stops by to talk about Snowy's legacy, before we shift gears and look ahead to the upcoming season.