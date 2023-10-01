News Feed

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Down to the Wire
Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

We talk about Snowy's legacy and how players are reacting to the news on a tough day at training camp

Training camp rolls along, but Sunday was anything but 'normal' at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the news that our friend, Chris Snow, passed away on Saturday after a courageous battle with ALS, Ryan and Brendan share some of their favourite memories, and talk about how the players and staff are reacting to the news. Blake Coleman then stops by to talk about Snowy's legacy, before we shift gears and look ahead to the upcoming season.

