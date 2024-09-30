Flames vs. Kraken Roster

The squad for tonight's home matchup versus the Kraken

2-1 (3)
By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames roster is set for tonight's pre-season contest against the Kraken.

Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT. Viewers can catch this evening's game on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.

Flames Roster vs. Kraken


1
Devin Cooley
G
80
Dan Vladar
G
4
Rasmus Andersson
D
8
Tyson Barrie
D
24
Jake Bean
D
44
Joel Hanley
D
52
MacKenzie Weegar
D
62
Daniil Miromanov
D
94
Brayden Pachal
D
98
Ilya Solovyov
D
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
11
Mikael Backlund
C
17
Yegor Sharangovich
C
20
Blake Coleman
RW
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
27
Matt Coronato
RW
39
Anthony Mantha
RW
42
Sam Honzek 
LW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
45
Sam Morton
LW
70
Ryan Lomberg
RW
91
Nazem Kadri
C
96
Andrei Kuzmenko
RW


