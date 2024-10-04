Flames vs. Jets Roster

The squad for tonight's clash against Winnipeg

2-1 (5)
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up the preseason Friday with a home matchup against the Jets. TICKETS

Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT. Viewers can catch this evening's game on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.

Flames Roster vs. Jets


32
Dustin Wolf
G
80
Dan Vladar
G
4
Rasmus Andersson
D
7
Kevin Bahl
D
24
Jake Bean
D
52
MacKenzie Weegar
D
62
Daniil Miromanov
D
94
Brayden Pachal
D
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
11
Mikael Backlund
C
17
Yegor Sharangovich
C
21
Kevin Rooney
C
39
Anthony Mantha
RW
42
Sam Honzek
RW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
47
Connor Zary
LW
70
Ryan Lomberg
LW
76
Martin Pospisil
C
91
Nazem Kadri
C
96
Andrei Kuzmenko
RW


News Feed

Flames Sign Tyson Barrie

Practice Notebook - 03.10.24

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets

'Find Ways To Contribute'

Flames At Jets Roster

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'A Lot Of Big Decisions'

Kad-illac Ranch

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

'Catching Up'

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames Sign Andrew Basha

VAN-tastic

Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'Find Another Level'