Flames vs. Jets Roster

The Flames wrap up the preseason Friday with a home matchup against the Jets.
Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT. Viewers can catch this evening's game on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.
The squad for tonight's clash against Winnipeg
32
Dustin Wolf
G
80
Dan Vladar
G
4
Rasmus Andersson
D
7
Kevin Bahl
D
24
Jake Bean
D
52
MacKenzie Weegar
D
62
Daniil Miromanov
D
94
Brayden Pachal
D
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
11
Mikael Backlund
C
17
Yegor Sharangovich
C
21
Kevin Rooney
C
39
Anthony Mantha
RW
42
Sam Honzek
RW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
47
Connor Zary
LW
70
Ryan Lomberg
LW
76
Martin Pospisil
C
91
Nazem Kadri
C
96
Andrei Kuzmenko
RW