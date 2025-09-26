Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Thirteen players assigned to AHL's Wranglers

generic
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Basha, Andrew (LW)

Bell, Parker (LW)

Ciona, Lucas (LW)

Frk, Martin (RW)

Gallant, Alex (RW)

King, Carter (C)

Mack, Simon (D)

Morin, Etienne (D)

Murphy, Connor (G)

Poirier, Jeremie (D)

Sergeev, Arsenii (G)

Silye, David (C)

Wilkie, Carter (C)

The Flames now have four goalies, 13 defencemen, and 21 forwards for a total of 38 players at camp.

Wranglers training camp will begin on Monday, Sept. 29 at WinSport.

