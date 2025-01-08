The Good, Great & The Ugly

ANAHEIM – For a time, the wind was completely sucked out of the building.

During.

And, yes, even after.

A win like this would normally be celebrated in style, with a chorus of cheers, high-fives aplenty, and a round of hugs with all the moms that made the trip. In the dressing room after, it was a tad ... muted.

That is, until the moms brought some life to the party, lining the hallways and hollering at each and every player that walked past to the showers following a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Jonathan Huberdeau got a friendly bounce and potted the OT winner on a 4-on-3 powerplay - cashing on a play the Hockey Gods likely had a had in considering the frightening event some 90 minutes earlier.

Both moms are like wins.

They make everything feel better.