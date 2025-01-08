The Good, Great & The Ugly

Flames put on a show for the moms, but lose Zary to injury in feisty OT win over Ducks

By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

ANAHEIM – For a time, the wind was completely sucked out of the building.

During.

And, yes, even after.

A win like this would normally be celebrated in style, with a chorus of cheers, high-fives aplenty, and a round of hugs with all the moms that made the trip. In the dressing room after, it was a tad ... muted.

That is, until the moms brought some life to the party, lining the hallways and hollering at each and every player that walked past to the showers following a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Jonathan Huberdeau got a friendly bounce and potted the OT winner on a 4-on-3 powerplay - cashing on a play the Hockey Gods likely had a had in considering the frightening event some 90 minutes earlier.

Both moms are like wins.

They make everything feel better.

Huberdeau scores the winner in extra time for the W

As the Flames leave the Honda Center tonight, they'll do so two big points in their back pocket. But they're also departing with some uncertainty with one of their top offensive stars following a nasty collision that removed him from the game.

Connor Zary, attacking the middle with speed off the rush, cut to the inside and was sent pirouetting through the air after Drew Helleson stuck out his left leg and received a major penalty for kneeing early in the second period.

Zary did not return.

On the scoreboard, the Flames did their best to avenge their fallen teammate, with the contributions of Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Nazem Kadri leading the way offensively. Weegar added an assist to round out a two-point night, while his defensive partner, Joel Hanley, chipped in with a pair of helpers, too.

Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and improved to 13-6-2 on the year with the victory.

See all the action from thrilling overtime victory in Anaheim

The Flames brought a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Ducks levelled the count and forced overtime with a powerplay tally at 7:36 when Mason McTavish got a piece of a Cutter Cauthier point shot, beating Wolf clean on the blocker side.

But the visitors had a little magic left in the tank.

The Flames were awarded the game’s first powerplay less than three minutes into the game after Joel Hanley was clipped by a high stick in the offensive zone. While it didn’t result in a goal, the visitors generated all sorts of momentum, peppering John Gibson with eight shots by the five-minute mark of the period.

However, their best look didn’t count as a shot at all.

Zary showed excellent hands on the zone entry, knifing through the penalty killers before setting up Jonathan Huberdeau, who rang one off the crossbar from the high slot.

Kadri met a similar fate shortly thereafter, grazing iron from a sharp angle after the teams returned to even strength.

Territorially, the back half of the frame belonged to the Ducks and Wolf was called upon to make a pair of 10-bell stops to keep the game knotted. First, Calgary native Brett Leason let one fly from the half wall that Wolf casually flagged down with the glove and cheekily tossed it aside, before flat-out robbing Leo Carlsson from point-blank range after receiving a backdoor feed off the rush.

But the Flames – challenged by Head Coach Ryan Huska to make good on their dominant first periods of late – turned it back and hit paydirt late in the stanza.

Joel Hanley let a shot go from the point and after a couple of crazy hops en route, birthday boy Weegar was the last touch it, the puck tumbling across the goal line to put the road team up 1-0 19:04.

That’s one lucky duck.

Blake Coleman picked up the other helper.

Puck deflects off birthday boy Weegar to give Flames 1-0 lead after first

Coleman – who clearly had his wheels, with mom Sandy cheering him on in the family suite – nearly helped engineer the 2-0 goal early in the second when he set up Matt Coronato on a 2-on-1, but what looked like tap-in slid through the five-hole and out the other side to keep it a one-goal game.

From there, the game took on a completely different tone when one of the Flames’ most promising young stars was a victim of the dirtiest play in the game.

Zary was left writhing in pain and clutching his left knee after a terrifying, open-ice collision with Helleson.

Jakob Pelletier immediately came to his teammate’s aid, briefly engaging the blueliner before being ushered off and given a roughing minor for his efforts.

Helleson, meanwhile, was tagged for five and a game, while Zary was brought to his feet with the help of his teammates, but did not put any weight on the affected leg en route to the dressing room.

It was one of the scariest scenes in recent memory, with a hush falling over the Honda Center as Flames therapists Kent Kobelka and Mike Gudmundson arrived swiftly on scene.

When the game resumed, Alex Killorn brought the Ducks back on even terms with a rip from the high slot – capitalizing on a two-minute, 4-on-4 sequence that resulted from the Zary incident.

However, the Flames quickly got it back, with Kadri netting his 15th of the year off an offensive draw win, followed by a pinpoint, backdoor feed from Weegar at 12:44.

Weegar fees Kadri for perfect backdoor redirect

No. 52 had a monster game, finishing the night with a game-high 26:46 in ice time, while recording five shots and a possession rate north of 70%.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier
Andrei Kuzmenko - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (Starter)
Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Ducks 07.01.25

Walkins and warmups by Ryan Dittrick. Game action courtesy of Getty Images

They Said It:

The Moms were there to cheer their boys on after the victory

"It was another road game where we found a way to win"

"It was a gritty road game for us"

"It took everything, but I thought we had a lot of chances tonight"

"It’s always nice to get a win, especially in front of the moms"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, ANA 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, ANA1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 43.6%, ANA 56.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, ANA 14

Hits: CGY 12, ANA 24

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, ANA 16

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, ANA 5

Up Next:

The Flames close out the Moms Trip with a quick drive up the I-5 to face the LA Kings tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. MT, before hosting them on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET YOUR TICKETS!

