The Calgary Flames and the Calgary Flames Ambassadors are proud to announce the 18th Annual Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament in support of the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Location: Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500-35 St. SE

Time: Media availability from 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni, and local celebrities will face-off against more than 430 participants in the sold-out Texas Hold’em charity event. Participants will play to win the celebrity at their table’s jersey autographed and personalized. Also included in the event are raffles, a live and silent auction, great buy-back opportunities, and much more.

Over the previous 17 events, the Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament has raised over $7 million for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, grassroots sports, and education. Through its efforts, the Calgary Flames Foundation has donated more than $65 million to local charities since its inception, helping kids play and prosper. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com