Know When To Hold 'Em ...

The Calgary Flames and the Calgary Flames Ambassadors are proud to announce the 17th Annual Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament in support of the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Location: Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500-35 St. SE

Time: Media availability from 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni, and local celebrities will face-off against more than 400 participants in the sold-out Texas Hold’em charity event. Participants will play to win the celebrity at their table’s jersey autographed and personalized. Also included in the event are raffles, a live and silent auction, great buy-back opportunities and much more.

Over the previous 16 events, the Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament has raised over $6 million for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

About The Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com