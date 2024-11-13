Flames Suffer 3-1 Setback To Canucks

Five games in eight days, in five different cities.

Not to mention a trio of time zones.

That gruelling schedule caught up to the Flames Tuesday in Vancouver, as Calgary saw its four-game point streak come to a close with a 3-1 setback at the hands of the host Canucks.

Justin Kirkland scored the lone Flames goal late in the first period, while Dan Vladar made 29 saves, but a pair of early-second period markers turned the tide in favour of Vancouver, who evened the season series with Calgary at a win apiece.