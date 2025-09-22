Sunday Split

The homeside fell 3-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with Devin Cooley manning the pipes with 26 stops.

The opening 20 minutes was a scoreless affair in Edmonton, with Prosvetov stopping all nine shots he faced in his first frame as a member of the organization.

Darnell Nurse opened the scoring at 3:46 of the second, taking a snap shot from along the boards and beating Prosvetov between the blocker and his pads short side. However, the home team wouldn’t hold the lead for long.

Morgan Frost responded a few minutes later, corralling a pass from Dryden Hunt in the slot and rifling a wrist shot up high on Oilers goaltender Matt Tomkins at 7:14. Ryan Lomberg was also credited with an assist on Calgary’s opening marker.