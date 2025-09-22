Sunday Split

Frost scores pair in OT victory in Edmonton, Flames fall in Calgary

group shot
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kicked off preseason by splitting a pair of split-squad games Sunday in Calgary and Edmonton against the Oilers.

Morgan Frost scored a pair - including the overtime winner - while Joel Farabee also scored in a 3-2 victory at Rogers Place, Ivan Prosvetov played the entire tilt between the pipes and made 28 saves.

Frost fires home the OT winner in Edmonton

The homeside fell 3-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with Devin Cooley manning the pipes with 26 stops.

The opening 20 minutes was a scoreless affair in Edmonton, with Prosvetov stopping all nine shots he faced in his first frame as a member of the organization.

Darnell Nurse opened the scoring at 3:46 of the second, taking a snap shot from along the boards and beating Prosvetov between the blocker and his pads short side. However, the home team wouldn’t hold the lead for long.

Morgan Frost responded a few minutes later, corralling a pass from Dryden Hunt in the slot and rifling a wrist shot up high on Oilers goaltender Matt Tomkins at 7:14. Ryan Lomberg was also credited with an assist on Calgary’s opening marker.

Morgan Frost snaps home the equalizer in Edmonton

Joel Farabee gave the Flames the lead at 11:02, tapping in a slick feed from Rory Kerins. Daniil Miromanov picked up the secondary assist on the tally.

Kerins connects with Farabee to give the Flames the lead

Edmonton evened things up before the period came to a close with Matvey Petrov banking a shot in with under two minutes remaining.

The third period saw the team trade chances throughout but both goaltenders held their clubs in to take the game into overtime. In the extra frame, it was Frost who played the hero for the visitors.

The forward, who started overtime and put in a lengthy shift, potted the game-winner at 1:07, wristing a shot past Tomkins for his second of the night. Hunt and Kevin Bahl picked up the assists on the OT goal.

See the Flames lineup in Edmonton below:

Forwards

Name
Position
60 - Jacob Battaglia
Left Wing
87 - Parker Bell
Left Wing
61 - Clark Bishop
Centre
74 - Lucas Ciona
Left Wing
86 - Joel Farabee
Left Wing
93 - Martin Frk
Right Wing
16 - Morgan Frost
Centre
15 - Dryden Hunt
Left Wing
6 - Rory Kerins
Centre
43 - Adam Klapka
Right Wing
70 - Ryan Lomberg
Left Wing
76 - Martin Pospisil
Centre

Defence

Name
Shoots
7 - Kevin Bahl
Left
67 - Axel Hurtig
Left
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
Left
62 - Daniil Miromanov
Right
59 - Etienne Morin
Left
94 - Brayden Pachal
Right
98 - Ilya Solovyov
Left

Goaltenders

Name
Catches
50 - Ivan Prosvetov
Left
40 - Arsenii Sergeev
Left

Meanwhile at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton opened the scoring when Kasperi Kapanen's shot trickled through Flames netminder Cooley three minutes into the game.

The homeside had its chances in the game. Matt Coronato had a solid look to finish off a feed from linemate Connor Zary with a forehand-backhand in the slot, but could not put it past Samuel Jonsson, who played the first half of the game for the Oilers. Coronato had another look later in the slot, with Zayne Parekh hammering a point shot after Jonsson made the first save, the Oilers netminder denying his point bullet as well.

Edmonton's Connor Clattenburg widened the gap, making it 2-0, 10:30 into the third period, capitalzing on a turnover by the Flames that landed on his stick in the slot.

Riley Stillman rounded out the scoring for Edmonton.

See the Flames lineup from Calgary below.

Forwards

Name
Position
11 - Mikael Backlund
Centre
49 - Andrew Basha
Left Wing
20 - Blake Coleman
Right Wing
27 - Matt Coronato
Right Wing
51 - Matvei Gridin
Right Wing
29 - Sam Honzek
Left Wing
10 - Jonathan Huberdeau
Left Wing
91 - Nazem Kadri
Centre
23 - Justin Kirkland
Centre
45 - Sam Morton
Centre
65 - William Stromgren
Left Wing
36 - Aydar Suniev
Left Wing
47 - Connor Zary
Left Wing


Defence

Name
Shoots
4 - Rasmus Andersson
Right
24 - Jake Bean
Left
41 - Nick Cicek
Left
44 - Joel Hanley
Left
89 - Zayne Parekh
Right
52 - MacKenzie Weegar
Right

Goaltenders

Name
Catches
1 - Devin Cooley
Left
80 - Owen Say
Left

News Feed

Game Day Notebook - 21.09.25

Projected Lineup - Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Games

Battle Of Alberta Split Squad Rosters

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

'Be Ready For It'

'Find My Game Right Away'

Training Camp Notebook - 18.09.25

Flames Open 2025 Training Camp

'Part Of Something Special'

Backlund Signs Two-Year Extension

'Have Your Own Journey'

Pair of Dubs

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

'Work Really Hard And Earn My Spot'

Game Won

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers