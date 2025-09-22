Sunday Split

Meanwhile at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton opened the scoring when Kasperi Kapanen's shot trickled through Flames netminder Cooley three minutes into the game.
The homeside had its chances in the game. Matt Coronato had a solid look to finish off a feed from linemate Connor Zary with a forehand-backhand in the slot, but could not put it past Samuel Jonsson, who played the first half of the game for the Oilers. Coronato had another look later in the slot, with Zayne Parekh hammering a point shot after Jonsson made the first save, the Oilers netminder denying his point bullet as well.
Edmonton's Connor Clattenburg widened the gap, making it 2-0, 10:30 into the third period, capitalzing on a turnover by the Flames that landed on his stick in the slot.
Riley Stillman rounded out the scoring for Edmonton.
See the Flames lineup from Calgary below.