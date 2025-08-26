Flames Single Game Tickets On Sale On Aug. 29

Mark your calendars - single game tickets for the 2025-26 season go on sale on Friday, Aug. 29 at 10:00 a.m. MT!

The Flames will kick off the year on the road with back-to-back tilts against their Pacific Division rivals, taking on the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 8 at 8:00 p.m. MT and battling the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. MT.

They return home on Saturday, Oct. 11 when they will host the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 p.m. MT. Stay tuned to CalgaryFlames.com for more information on home opener festivities!

Other season highlights include a holiday stretch packed with marquee matchups at the Scotiabank Saddledome, including The Battle of Alberta on Dec. 27, a face-off against the Bruins on Dec. 29, and a New Year's Eve showdown with Flyers. The C of Red can also catch the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Mar. 20 as a part of the longest homestand of the season, featuring six games from Mar. 18 through Mar. 28.

Beyond single game tickets, fans can secure the best value with Flames full and half season ticket memberships or flexible game packs, which offer up to 40% off single game pricing! Explore all ticketing options here: https://www.nhl.com/flames/tickets/multi-game-packs