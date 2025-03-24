Flames Sign Owen Say

Say, a native of London, ON, backstopped the University of Notre Dame in 2024-25, posting a .920 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA along with a 10-15-0 record in 27 games played. Say’s .920 save percentage ranks third in the Big-10 while his 829 saves this season are the second-most, with only Flames prospect and Penn State netminder Arsenii Sergeev recording more.

Prior to this season, Say spent two years with Mercyhurst College, playing 44 games over his two seasons in the AHA. The 23-year-old played his junior with the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the NOJHL’s Powassan Voodoos.

BORN: London, ON ​​DATE: June 5, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’2”​​​ WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

CATCHES: Left