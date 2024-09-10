Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed defenceman Jarred Tinordi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Tinordi, a native of Millersville, MD spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks putting up nine points and 64 penalty minutes in 52 games. The 32-year-old has played in over 200 NHL games with Montreal, Arizona, Nashville, Boston, New York Rangers and Chicago.

Tinordi has captained several teams throughout his career including twice with the US National Development Team (U17 & U18) and was an assistant with the US National Junior Team in 2012. He was a two-time captain with the Milwaukee Admirals AHL team from 2018-2020 and an assistant with the Tucson Roadrunners AHL team in 2016-17. After being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Jarred went on to capture an OHL championship as a member of the London Knights in 2011-12.