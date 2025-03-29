Flames Sign Jacob Battaglia

The Flames announced today that they have signed forward Jacob Battaglia to a three-year entry-level contract.

Battaglia, a native of Mississauga, ON, played in all 68 games for the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, scoring a team-leading 40 goals along with 50 assists and is tied with a team-high 90 points this season. Over the month of March, the 19-year-old forward registered 12 points in 10 games from six goals and six assists to help the Frontenacs finish third in the Eastern Conference standings.

A leader both on and off the ice, the Frontenacs alternate captain, became the first official spokesperson for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s sports mental health awareness and suicide prevention program. Jacob was the Flames second-round selection (62nd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Frontenacs lead the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the OHL Playoffs, taking Game One on Friday by a score of 4-1. Battaglia posted two assists in the victory.

AAV: $931,700

BORN: Mississauga, ON DATE: March 17, 2006

HEIGHT: 6’1” WEIGHT: 200 lbs.