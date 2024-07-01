Flames Sign Forward Martin Frk

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Frk, a native of Pelhrimov, CZE finished last season in the Swiss National League with SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers putting up 16 points in 33 games. The 30-year-old has played in over 500 professional games splitting between the NHL (124 GP) and AHL (403 GP).

Frk has won championships in multiple leagues, including the AHL’s Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2016-17 as well as the Memorial Cup and Gilles Courteau Trophy (QMJHL Championship) as a member of the Halifax Mooseheads in 2012-13.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

BORN: Pelhrimov, CZE DATE: October 5, 1993

HEIGHT: 6’1” WEIGHT: 209 lbs. SHOOTS: Right