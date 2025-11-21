Flames Set To Host 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Game

The Flames will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mayfair Diagnostics, on Sat., Nov. 22 when they host the Dallas Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

To support this campaign, the Flames will auction off lavender jerseys, each autographed by a player, with proceeds benefiting the Kids Cancer Care Foundation. The auction will open at 6:00 p.m. MT. To bid on your favourite player’s jersey all while supporting the campaign visit https://m.elevateauctions.com/FlamesHockeyFightsCancer

The Flames have partnered with Kids Cancer Care for a special pre-game ceremony honouring six children from their PEER Program, an evidence-based exercise initiative supporting kids undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment, supported by the Flames Foundation. The kids will join the Flames starting lineup on the ice and receive a special jersey from each player. Additionally, thirteen-year-old Finn will lead the team onto the ice as the TELUS Skater.

After making a $1 million donation to help build Camp Kindle 10 years ago, the Flames Foundation has been supporting the Kids Cancer Care’s PEER Program on an annual basis.

Later in the game Saverio from the Kids Cancer Care PEER Program, will showcase her energy and spirit as the Eagle Builders Fireball Kid, lighting the fire in front of the passionate C of Red. During the third TV timeout of the first period, fans will have the chance to show their support by holding up personalized “I Fight For” cards, provided at each seat courtesy of the Flames and Mayfair Diagnostics. Together, we stand united in the fight against cancer.

“We are honored to partner with the Calgary Flames in the fight against cancer,” says Dr. Sebastian Chlebek, Executive Chair of Mayfair Diagnostics. “Cancer touches all of us, whether through personal experience or its impact on loved ones. At Mayfair, we dedicate ourselves each day to supporting patients through diagnosis and treatment, with the hope of a future where cancer is no longer a leading cause of death. Today, we stand proudly alongside the Flames in this shared commitment to finding a cure.”

Through Flames fans support of the Flames Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 draw, the Foundation is proud to support charities in southern Alberta in the fight against cancer and to support people impacted by cancer. This includes a recent donation of $100,000 towards the Kids Cancer Care Foundation’s expansion and enhancement project at Camp Kindle. Hockey Fights Cancer apparel will also be available in FanAttic stores with funds directed to Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, as a show of solidarity. Together, we can create a powerful and united front against cancer while celebrating the bravery of the children and families in our community.

About the Flames Foundation

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $70 million to southern Alberta charities.

About Mayfair Diagnostics

Mayfair Diagnostics has been leading the way in medical imaging in Canada since we first opened our doors. With our innovative technology and comprehensive services, we are improving our patients’ lives one focused image and one caring, compassionate human touch at a time. Mayfair Diagnostics offers screening, diagnostic, and interventional medical imaging services at 14 locations in Calgary, as well as at our locations in Cochrane, Regina, and Saskatoon. Owned and operated by over 50 actively-practicing radiologists, our expert team uses state-of-the-art technology to serve more than 500,000 patients annually.