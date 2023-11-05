Snap, Krak and Pop!

After Noah Hanifin made it a 2-2 game late in the second period, Yegor Sharangovich put the Flames in front only 1:33 into the third, redirecting a Nikita Zadorov wrister at the near hash and one-hopping it past the glove of Philipp Grubauer. Then, Mikael Backlund smacked home another only 2:27 later, polishing it off in the blue paint after A.J. Greer was turned aside on a breakaway, and Walker Duehr dug the puck free from the pile, to collect his first of the season.

Jaden Schwartz made it a one-goal game late as the Kraken had the goalie pulled, but Backlund tallied his second of the night - a long-range bank-shot - into the empty cage, before Rasmus Andersson did the same with a 195-foot draw to the button to (officially) ice it shortly thereafter.

Martin Pospisil opened the scoring for the Flames with his first-career goal, while Dan Vladar stopped 17 shots as the Flames snapped a six-game slide.

“I thought we went out in the third and took care of the game right away," Backlund said of the third, where the Flames out-shot the Kraken 12-7 (and 31-20 overall). "We dictated the third period and thought we played a very mature game. All night, I thought we played well and didn't give them any shots or chances. ... Overall, it was a really good game from us and a very mature third period.”

The Flames had to play with 11 forwards for the majority of the night after Andrew Mangiapane was given a match penalty for cross-checking at 9:45 of the first period.

In addition to Pospisil’s big-league debut, blueliner Nick DeSimone carved his first tracks of the season after being recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers on Friday, playing 12:27 on a pairing with Zadorov and recording an assist on the Sharangovich marker.