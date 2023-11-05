Snap, Krak and Pop!

Here’s a fun piece of trivia: Can you name the last time a Flames player scored their first goal on their first NHL shot? Well, you’d have to go all the way back to… Well, Wednesday. But prior to Connor Zary’s electric first-period tally? It was Patrick Sieloff on April 9, 2016.
Seven years, six months and 27 days later, it has now happened in back-to-back games.
“Isn't that something?" Huska marvelled. "I wonder who's next?
"I was impressed. You like to see the speed that he has, you like to see the size that he has, and he's got a skill-set with him. And the one thing that we haven't seen from him, necessarily yet, is the edge. For his first game, we're happy for him. He was able to score and I thought he played really well."
Eeli Tolvanen put the Kraken back in front only 2:23 later, sharply converting a diagonal centering pass from Yanni Gourde after the Flames bobbled the puck and failed to clear the zone.
Shots on goal favoured Seattle 10-6 after one.
In an otherwise quiet middle frame, Vladar shut the door on Tye Kartye, who took a feed at the hashmarks and broke in alone, but was denied by the right pad before being buried into the end boards by a surly Zadorov.
The Flames had a glorious chance to tie things up late in the second when penalties to Tolvanen (boarding) and McCann (high-sticking) gave them a 5-on-3 for 47 seconds. The visitors applied all sorts of pressure, peppering Phillip Grubauer and even sliding one through the crease and out the other side, before Hanifin – finally – hit paydirt with wrister that slipped five-hole.