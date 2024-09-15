That Winning Feeling

The Flames knocked off the Oilers 3-1 Saturday at the Young Stars Classic

240914_CGYvsEDM
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

PENTICTON, B.C. — Luke Misa scored once and added an assist, while Waltteri Ignatjew stopped 24 shots in his Flames debut as Calgary's prospects knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Saturday at the Young Stars Classic.

Andrew Basha and Sam Morton erased an early deficit with first-period markers as the Flames improved to 1-0-1 at the tournament.

The Oilers scored first, capitalizing on a turnover in the Calgary zone just shy of the four-minute mark. Matt Savoie grabbed the loose puck, then fed it to the slot for a waiting Carl Berglund for Edmonton’s first tally of the event.

But the lead was short-lived, as the Flames offence kicked into high gear with a pair of quick strikes before the match was eight minutes old.

Calgary evened the score on the powerplay on a nifty cross-ice pass, as centreman Luke Misa zipped the disc from the left wall to a waiting Basha in the right circle - the Calgarian ripped the puck past a prone Connor Ungar for his first goal of the weekend.

Morton put his stamp on the game two and a half minutes later, ripping a shot to the top shelf from the right side after a sublime setup from linemate William Stromgren.

Calgary took a 2-1 lead into the break, outshooting Edmonton 10-8.

The score remained static through 40 minutes, but not without a pair of high-quality chances from the Flames prospects.

Zayne Parekh wired a snapshot off the post at the midway mark of the period, then shortly after Misa found himself the benefactor of a centring feed from a spinning Basha, but his effort was thwarted by Ungar’s left pad.

Ignatjew stood tall in the Flames crease in period three, making 11 stops including a calm, collected pad parry off James Stefan in the waning moments of the frame.

Calgary iced the contest in the final seconds, when Misa counted his first goal of the tournament - an empty-net conversion from the left side after a setup from Lucas Ciona.

Edmonton held a 25-22 edge in shots on the evening.

The Flames finished 1-4 on the powerplay, while the Oilers were 0-3.

Calgary will wrap up the 2024 Young Stars Classic Monday afternoon with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from Penticton is slated for 3:30 P.M. MT with the game streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

They Said It:

Coming Soon!

News Feed

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Pumped To Be Here'

Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Drop Young Stars Opener In OT

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

'Help The Team Win No Matter What'

Flames Re-Sign Jakob Pelletier

Flames Hand Out Hardware

'Ready To Roll'

Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Jets

‘Fluent In Both Languages’

Flames Open 2024 Prospects Camp

'This Is Just The Start'

Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

'Good Spot For Us'

Tyson Barrie To Attend Camp On PTO

Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi

Gaudreau Brothers Remembered For Special Bond