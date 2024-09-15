That Winning Feeling

PENTICTON, B.C. — Luke Misa scored once and added an assist, while Waltteri Ignatjew stopped 24 shots in his Flames debut as Calgary's prospects knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Saturday at the Young Stars Classic.

Andrew Basha and Sam Morton erased an early deficit with first-period markers as the Flames improved to 1-0-1 at the tournament.

The Oilers scored first, capitalizing on a turnover in the Calgary zone just shy of the four-minute mark. Matt Savoie grabbed the loose puck, then fed it to the slot for a waiting Carl Berglund for Edmonton’s first tally of the event.

But the lead was short-lived, as the Flames offence kicked into high gear with a pair of quick strikes before the match was eight minutes old.

Calgary evened the score on the powerplay on a nifty cross-ice pass, as centreman Luke Misa zipped the disc from the left wall to a waiting Basha in the right circle - the Calgarian ripped the puck past a prone Connor Ungar for his first goal of the weekend.

Morton put his stamp on the game two and a half minutes later, ripping a shot to the top shelf from the right side after a sublime setup from linemate William Stromgren.

Calgary took a 2-1 lead into the break, outshooting Edmonton 10-8.