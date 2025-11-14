Texas 2-0 Step!

Start to finish, the Flames were the better side.

And they were rewarded in the form of a 2-0 shutout victory over the Sharks.

Blake Coleman's second-period snipe - his team-leading seventh goal of the campaign - stood up as the decider, while Dustin Wolf earned his fourth career shutout - against his hometown team, no less - as the Flames picked up their third home-ice win from their last four dates at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Honzek also scored for Calgary, while Mikael Backlund chipped in with an assist as the Flames outshot the Sharks 36-16 on the night.

"I thought it was a good 60, I thought the buy-in was really high," Coleman said after the game. "I thought to a man, everyone did their job. The first 40 in particular, I thought we were pretty smothering, and coulda had a bigger lead going into the third period.

We just gotta continue to manufacture offence, and getting some low-scoring wins is a good way to do that, and get you some confidence that can start turning into creating a little bit more offensively."

"We needed a win," Head Coach Ryan Huska added. "There were a lot of things we liked about our game. I thought we did a really good job on the checking side of it - which is important for our team, the way we have to play - then we found a way to get the one goal, and the extra one at the end."