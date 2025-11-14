Texas 2-0 Step!

Coleman nets winner as Flames blank Sharks 2-0

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Start to finish, the Flames were the better side.

And they were rewarded in the form of a 2-0 shutout victory over the Sharks.

Blake Coleman's second-period snipe - his team-leading seventh goal of the campaign - stood up as the decider, while Dustin Wolf earned his fourth career shutout - against his hometown team, no less - as the Flames picked up their third home-ice win from their last four dates at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sam Honzek also scored for Calgary, while Mikael Backlund chipped in with an assist as the Flames outshot the Sharks 36-16 on the night.

"I thought it was a good 60, I thought the buy-in was really high," Coleman said after the game. "I thought to a man, everyone did their job. The first 40 in particular, I thought we were pretty smothering, and coulda had a bigger lead going into the third period.

We just gotta continue to manufacture offence, and getting some low-scoring wins is a good way to do that, and get you some confidence that can start turning into creating a little bit more offensively."

"We needed a win," Head Coach Ryan Huska added. "There were a lot of things we liked about our game. I thought we did a really good job on the checking side of it - which is important for our team, the way we have to play - then we found a way to get the one goal, and the extra one at the end."

See the highlights from Thursday's shutout win

Scoreline aside, the Flames dominated period one. Through 20 minutes, Calgary held a 13-1 edge in shots on goal, and a 36-5 advantage in shot attempts, but Yaroslav Askarov was equal to every chance hurled his way, making quick pad stops off slot shots from Matt Coronato and Ryan Lomberg, then getting bailed out by his right post when Mikael Backlund fought off a check and chipped the puck goalward from just outside the blue paint.

Wolf only had to make one-save in period one, but it had a significant degree of difficulty. Collin Graf found himself with the puck, alone in front of the Flames netminder with room to deposit the disc, but Wolf flashed out his blocker and steered the shot away from danger.

Calgary finally broke through 5:46 into the middle frame. Coleman stripped the puck off a Sharks defenceman at the blue line, walked in, and ripped a snapshot into the top corner, past Askarov’s glove hand.

"He’s very good at understanding where to go, and where the puck’s going to be," Huska said of Coleman. "His hockey sense at times allows him to be in the right spot at the right time.

"Tonight, he did a good job of poking it away, and finding a way to score."

Grabs loose puck and makes good against Sharks

The third period brought about more chances for the Flames. Morgan Frost was stymied on a one-timer on an early powerplay, then moments later Coronato was denied on another clear-cut chance from the low slot. Later in the period, Lomberg found himself along in the slot, but Askarov made himself big at just the right moment, parrying aside the Calgary winger's attempt.

Wolf definitely had the quieter night of the two netminders, but he was pressed into duty just past the eight-minute mark for a sequence of saves, including a backhand effort from Macklin Celebrini from point-blank range.

Young Sharks star Macklin Celebrini had a couple of late looks, too, as the Sharks searched for an equalizer, but his one-timer from the right circle fizzed wide.

Honzek added insurance by placing the puck into the empty San Jose cage with less than five seconds left to play.

Wolf improved to 8-1-0 versus San Jose in his NHL career.

There were plenty of candidates, but the Red Blazer goes to...

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Sharks 13.11.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"I felt good out there"

"It's confirmation that the buy-in's gotta be there"

"I felt good out there"

"There's a lot of things we liked about our game"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, SJS 16

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, SJS 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 62.2%, SJS 37.8%

Hits: CGY 10, SJS 19

Blocked shots: CGY 13, SJS 25

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 39, SJS 12

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 15, SJS 3

Up Next:

Calgary and Winnipeg will contest an all-Canadian clash on 90's Night this coming Saturday at 8 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome (GET TICKETS), before the Flames hit the road for games in Chicago Nov. 18 and Buffalo Nov. 19.

