The Flames have recalled forward Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

In 2023-24, Duehr has played two games with the Wranglers, posting one point, and 19 games with the Flames, scoring one goal and four points. He signed with the Flames as a free agent in April of 2021 and has played 47 career NHL games with the club, scoring eight goals and 15 points.