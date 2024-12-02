Flames Recall Pelletier And Duehr

The Flames announced today that they have recalled forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, forward Justin Kirkland has been placed on the Injured Reserve and Adam Klapka has been reassigned to AHL.

Pelletier has skated in 20 AHL contests this season, scoring thee goals and 16 assists for 19 points, with his 16 assists currently ranking fourth in the AHL. The 23-year-old has played 37 games in the NHL with four goals and six assists for 10 points and was the Flames first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Duehr has also skated 20 AHL outings this season and currently has the second-most goals on the Wranglers with 11. The Sioux Falls, SD native has also recorded eight assists for 19 points and scored in his most recent outing in Manitoba on Nov. 29. Duehr was an undrafted free agent signing by the Flames on April 11, 2021, and has 68 games of NHL experience with nine goals and 18 points.