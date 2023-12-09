Flames Recall Matt Coronato

The Flames announced today the recall of forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Coronato has played 14 games for the Wranglers this season, notching eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points, tied for the team lead. The Huntington, NY native ranks fifth in scoring among rookies in the AHL, while his 1.29 points-per game are second-best in the rookie class. Coronato played the first 10 games of the season with the Flames, scoring his first NHL goal on October 14th in Pittsburgh.

BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: November 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Additionally, the Flames have placed goaltender Jacob Markstrom on injury reserve.