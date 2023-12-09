Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Markstrom placed on Injured Reserve

20231209_Coronato
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today the recall of forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Coronato has played 14 games for the Wranglers this season, notching eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points, tied for the team lead. The Huntington, NY native ranks fifth in scoring among rookies in the AHL, while his 1.29 points-per game are second-best in the rookie class. Coronato played the first 10 games of the season with the Flames, scoring his first NHL goal on October 14th in Pittsburgh.

BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: November 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Additionally, the Flames have placed goaltender Jacob Markstrom on injury reserve.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Devils 09.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Devils
Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'

Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'
FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge
Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'
Flames rally to beat Hurricanes

Flames 'Storm' Back
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23
Flames Turn To Wolf For 'Canes Clash

'Got Some Swagger About Him'
Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'

Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'
5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes
Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

Say What - 'We Have To Execute'
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly
Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'
Flames Fall To Wild

Flames Fall To Wild
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23
Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive
Flames Ready To Perform In Front Of New-Look Goalie Tandem

'A Lot Of Trust'
Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'

Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'
Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled

Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled