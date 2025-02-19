Flames Recall Kuznetsov And Solovyov

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, RU, has skated in 49 games for the Wranglers this season, posting three goals and 11 helpers for 14 points along with a team-leading +22 rating. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut with the Flames last season and was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

In junior, Kuznetsov was a Clark Cup Champion in 2019 with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede and a Memorial Cup Champion in 2022 with the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs.

Solovyov has skated in 43 games for the Wranglers this season and has already registered a career-best 21 points from six goals and 15 helpers along with a +16 rating. He skated in one game for the Flames on the campaign, logging 19:24 of ice-time while registering two shots.

Last season, Solovyov made his NHL debut with the Flames, and would skate in 10 NHL contests, registering three assists. This past summer, he signed a two-year contract extension with Calgary.