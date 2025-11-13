Flames Recall Kerins From AHL

The Flames have recalled centre Rory Kerins from the AHL’s Wranglers, the club announced Thursday morning.

This season, Kerins leads the Wranglers in scoring with 14 points (5G, 9A) from his 13 AHL appearances; he sits tied for fith among AHL scoring leaders.

The 23-year-old native of Caledon, Ont. was selected by Calgary in the sixth round (174th-overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut Jan. 13 at Chicago, registering two assists in his first Flames contest.

He has four points - all assists - from his five career NHL outings.