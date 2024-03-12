Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury

20240312_Recall
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Flames announce Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Wolf currently has the AHL’s third-best save-percentage at 0.923 through his 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24. Wolf has a record of 20-11-3 in American Hockey League play this season along with a 2.43 goals-against average and four shutouts on the campaign.

Earlier this season, the 22-year-old represented the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with Flames forward Matt Coronato where he played parts of four games, helping the Pacific Division win the All-Star Challenge for the second-straight season.

The Gilroy, CA native has played six games for the Flames so far this season, picking up his first win of 2023-24 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 28-save effort.

Dustin Wolf - Goaltender

Born: Gilroy, CA Date: April 16, 2001
Height: 6’0” Weight: 180 lbs.
Catches: Left

Drafted: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

