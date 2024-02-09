Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

The Flames announced today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Flames have placed Dan Vladar on the Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Wolf is coming off representing the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic where he played parts of four games, helping the Pacific Division win the All-Star Challenge for the second-straight season. Wolf’s .927 save-percentage is currently second-best in the American Hockey League through 28 games, and along with an 18-7-1 record the Calgary Wranglers remain third in the Pacific Division. The 22-year-old’s four shutouts on the campaign are also tied for the second-most in the AHL.

The Gilroy, CA native has played five games for the Flames so far this season, picking up his first win of 2023-24 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 28-save effort.

BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft