The Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old has suited up for 16 games in the AHL this season, scoring two goals and five points. He earned his first NHL call-up earlier this season and played two games with the Flames in October.

Calgary selected Solovyov in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.