Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf

Goaltender signs seven-year extension

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year contract extension.

Wolf appeared in 53 games for the Flames in 2024-25, posting a 29-16-8 record, with a .910 save-percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. Wolf’s 29 wins led all rookie goaltenders in the NHL last season, while also leading all freshman netminders in saves (1,409), and shutouts (3). Wolf finished the 2024-25 season, second in Calder Memorial Trophy voting.

His 2024-25 totals also placed him among all NHL goaltenders in save percentage (11th), wins (11th), and goals against average (16th). According to Sportlogiq, Wolf’s “5 on 5 goals saved above expected per 60” ranked him 8th in the league.

His rookie NHL campaign was preceded by success at every level along his journey to the NHL. He has twice been named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Year (2021-22 and 2022-23), along with the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player in 2022-23. He became the eighth goalie in AHL history to win league MVP. As a member of the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, he was a two-time winner of the WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and earned CHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2019-20. He also won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Term: Seven-year

AAV: $7,500,000

DUSTIN WOLF – GOALTENDER

BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

